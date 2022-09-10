Japanese Yen (JPY) Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Trading Near 1998 High

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Check S&P 500 Historical Averages Against Current Issues, Dollar Wobble at Decade Highs
2022-09-10 04:23:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-09-09 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-03 08:00:00
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-02 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Play Seesaw. Finish Higher
2022-09-08 21:00:00
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
2022-09-08 19:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead: XAU/USD, XAG/USD Turning?
2022-09-09 19:00:00
Gold Price Set Up to Test Major Long-term Support Again
2022-09-09 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Sterling Rally Provides Short Term Relief, Bigger Picture Remains Grim
2022-09-09 15:58:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-09-09 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen (JPY) Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Trading Near 1998 High
2022-09-10 09:00:00
Check S&P 500 Historical Averages Against Current Issues, Dollar Wobble at Decade Highs
2022-09-10 04:23:00
More View more
Japanese Yen (JPY) Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Trading Near 1998 High

Japanese Yen (JPY) Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Trading Near 1998 High

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD/JPY Technical Outlook:Neutral

  • USD/JPY pullback may continue in the near-term
  • 1998 high over 14700 looks poised to get tested at some point
JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q3 JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

Japanese Yen (JPY) Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Trading Near 1998 High

The USD/JPY strength we saw last week carried the price up towards the 1998 high at 14767 before stalling out right around 14500. The stall and revers has a minor reversal week carved out, but nothing too bearish-looking.

It could lead to a pullback in the near-term, but another push into long-term resistance is anticipated after some weakness. There is slope support being tested for the first time as support, with the line running up beneath the Friday low arriving from a March pivot that crosses near the May low.

This slope has a couple of other instances that are below that have been influential. The big price level to watch, though, that has even more attention is the July high at 13938. A test and hold of this level would increase a bullish bias.

Horizontal price action from here that digests the recent run would also be considered with short-term levels getting carved out via a range. This could also set up for a bullish bias towards the 1998 high. In the event we get to the 1998 high watch price action closely as it may induce a broader pullback upon a failure.

For now, in wait-and-see mode until the chart cleans itself up a bit and provides some solid directional cues.

Advertisement

USD/JPY Price Daily Chart

USD/JPY Daily Chart

USD/JPY Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Weekly Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Holds Above 1.30
Canadian Dollar Weekly Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Holds Above 1.30
2022-09-10 03:00:00
Gold and Silver Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead: XAU/USD, XAG/USD Turning?
Gold and Silver Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead: XAU/USD, XAG/USD Turning?
2022-09-09 19:00:00
Gold Price Set Up to Test Major Long-term Support Again
Gold Price Set Up to Test Major Long-term Support Again
2022-09-09 14:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-08 20:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish