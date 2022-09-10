 Skip to content
Canadian Dollar Weekly Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Holds Above 1.30

Canadian Dollar Weekly Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Holds Above 1.30

Warren Venketas, Analyst

USD/CAD Analysis

  • Will 1.30 hold as support next week?
  • Indecision ahead of key U.S. economic data.
Canadian Dollar Outlook: Bearish

The Canadian dollar gave back much of its gains on Friday after a significant shift in labor market dynamics. Even with the earlier 75bps interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the narrative quickly shifted back in favor of the U.S. dollar which remains supported by an aggressive Federal Reserve, robust economy and safe-haven demand as recessionary concerns grow.

From a CAD perspective, crude oil is may be in for substantial downside pressure as demand destruction gains favor leaving the loonie exposed to further downside.

Next week, the economic calendar (see below) is dominated by U.S. fundamentals with inflation under the spotlight. A continuation of the recent ease in inflation to 8.5% may limit dollar gains while an increase could supplement the Fed’s already hawkish stance.

USD/CAD ECONOMIC CALENDAR

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/CAD DAILY CHART

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Recommended by Warren Venketas
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Get My Guide

Price action on the daily USD/CAD chart shows bulls being constrained by the key area of confluence at channel resistance (black). Friday’s daily candle displays a long lower wick pushing off the 50-day EMA (blue)which can point to impending upside. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently sit around the midpoint 50 area which favors neither bullish nor bearish momentum which reflects the upcoming U.S. fundamental data. I expect markets to have a clearer picture after the economic releases have been analyzed as to the state of the U.S. economy.

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Candlestick Patterns

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

Key resistance levels:

  • 1.3224
  • 1.3100

Key support levels:

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: BEARISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently LONG on USD/CAD, with 51% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment resulting in a short-term bearish bias.

USD/CAD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% -17% -9%
Weekly 22% -15% 0%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

