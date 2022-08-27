 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
After an S&P 500 Tumble and EURUSD Volatility, Will a Week Heavy in Event Risk Override Doldrums?
2022-08-27 02:30:00
US Dollar Whipsaws Around Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech
2022-08-26 14:52:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Under Pressure as 95.00 Key Level and 200-SMA Provide Technical Hurdles
2022-08-27 16:00:00
S&P 500 Poised Ahead of Jackson Hole Where Markets Await a Potential Powell Pivot
2022-08-26 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-08-27 08:00:00
S&P 500 Poised Ahead of Jackson Hole Where Markets Await a Potential Powell Pivot
2022-08-26 05:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Technical Forecast: Precious Metals at Risk
2022-08-26 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Pinned Near Trendline Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-08-25 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: GBP/USD Plagued by Soaring Inflation, Energy Prices
2022-08-26 16:00:00
US Dollar Whipsaws Around Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech
2022-08-26 14:52:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Whipsaws Around Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech
2022-08-26 14:52:00
S&P 500 Poised Ahead of Jackson Hole Where Markets Await a Potential Powell Pivot
2022-08-26 05:00:00
More View more
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Under Pressure as 95.00 Key Level and 200-SMA Provide Technical Hurdles

Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Under Pressure as 95.00 Key Level and 200-SMA Provide Technical Hurdles

Zain Vawda,

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL PRICE FORECAST:

  • Technical Outlook: Neutral.
  • WTI Crude Oil Prices Gained as Much as 10% Before Finding Resistance at 95.00 Key Level.
  • Prices Retest the 200-SMA and Rejected for the Second Time in August.

WTI CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL OUTLOOK

WTI crude oil looks set to post a week of gains which comes on the back of a slightly bearishweek, highlighting the current sideways movement of the commodity on larger timeframes.WTI crude oil has once again bounced off the 61.8% fib level this week before bouncing and testing the 200-SMA on the daily chart after falling beneath it to start the month. We have now seen our second test of the SMA and rejected it once more as it rests on the key psychological level around 95.00 as well as the 50% fib level.

We have spent the majority of August trading between the 50-61.8% fib levels. We saw a break earlier this week of a falling wedge pattern yet failed to sustain momentum to break above the 200-SMA, 50% fib level, and the key psychological 95.00 level. The daily chart has also shown signs of bullish price action as we have broken bearish structure by creating a new high. We have retreated since then with Thursday’s daily candle closing as a bearish engulfing pattern indicating the possibility that prices fall further in the coming days. Should we get a sustained decline to begin the week we could see price find support around the 89-91.00 price level which would also see us create an inverse head and shoulders pattern with the early month low and mid-month low acting as the left shoulder and head respectively. This of course could take a few days to play out but is worth keeping an eye on.

Given the mixed signals from a technical perspective coupled with ever changing sentiment, the week ahead promises to be one of interest. In order to confirm a bullish move higher, we would need to see a sustained break above the 200-SMA with a retest and bounce confirming bullish momentum and potential further upside. A daily candle close below 89.00 could very well see us take out the 16th August low at 85.54.

WTI Crude Oil D Chart

WTI Crude Oil Daily Chart

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

--- Written by Zain Vawda for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-08-27 08:00:00
Gold and Silver Technical Forecast: Precious Metals at Risk
Gold and Silver Technical Forecast: Precious Metals at Risk
2022-08-26 20:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead: USD Surges to Resistance
US Dollar Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead: USD Surges to Resistance
2022-08-21 08:00:00
Japanese Yen Weekly Technical Forecast: Ranges Aplenty
Japanese Yen Weekly Technical Forecast: Ranges Aplenty
2022-08-21 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude