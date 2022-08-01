News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – August 2022: Gold, US Stocks Tend to Outperform
2022-08-01 17:00:00
Strategy Webinar: USD Majors, Stocks, Gold, Oil Technical Outlook
2022-08-01 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strategy Webinar: USD Majors, Stocks, Gold, Oil Technical Outlook
2022-08-01 15:00:00
Crude Oil Price Slips as China PMIs Disappoint Ahead of OPEC+. Where to for WTI?
2022-08-01 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-07-30 12:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Traders Sell Wall Street as Fed Hikes, Will Stocks Rally?
2022-07-28 06:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – August 2022: Gold, US Stocks Tend to Outperform
2022-08-01 17:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Recovery Grows After Critical Support Test
2022-08-01 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – August 2022: Gold, US Stocks Tend to Outperform
2022-08-01 17:00:00
Strategy Webinar: USD Majors, Stocks, Gold, Oil Technical Outlook
2022-08-01 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – August 2022: Gold, US Stocks Tend to Outperform
2022-08-01 17:00:00
Strategy Webinar: USD Majors, Stocks, Gold, Oil Technical Outlook
2022-08-01 15:00:00
More View more
Monthly Forex Seasonality – August 2022: Gold, US Stocks Tend to Outperform

Monthly Forex Seasonality – August 2022: Gold, US Stocks Tend to Outperform

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

August FX Seasonality Overview:

  • The eighth month of the year typically sees a mixed performance by the US Dollar.
  • The Japanese Yen and Swiss Franc tend to do well in August, while the Australian and New Zealand Dollars fare poorly.
  • August has been a good month for both gold prices and US stocks.

The beginning of the month warrants a review of the seasonal patterns that have influenced forex markets over the past several years. For August, our focus is on the trailing 5-year and 10-year performances, both of which capture trading during the winddown of aggressive central bank intervention beginning with the 2008/2009 Global Financial Crisis – not dissimilar from the environment we find ourselves in now.

Nevertheless, as has been the case for the past five months, ongoing ahistorical conditions reduce the reliability of using seasonality as a meaningful price action indicator. After all, global commodity markets remain distressed amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, and global supply chains are still dealing with China’s zero COVID strategy. We must conclude that strategies based around seasonality tendencies remain less viable than in years past.

Monthly Forex Seasonality Summary – August 2022

Monthly Forex Seasonality – August 2022: Gold, US Stocks Tend to Outperform

Forex Seasonality in Euro (via EUR/USD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality – August 2022: Gold, US Stocks Tend to Outperform

August is a mixed month for EUR/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the fifth worst month of the year for the pair, averaging a loss of -0.04%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the fifth best month of the year, averaging a gain of +0.14%.

Forex Seasonality in British Pound (via GBP/USD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality – August 2022: Gold, US Stocks Tend to Outperform

August is a bearish month for GBP/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the fourth worst month of the year for the pair, averaging a loss of -0.46%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the third worst month of the year, averaging a loss of -0.33%.

Forex Seasonality in Japanese Yen (via USD/JPY)

Monthly Forex Seasonality – August 2022: Gold, US Stocks Tend to Outperform

August isa bearish month for USD/JPY, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the fifth worst month of the year for the pair, averaging a loss of -0.59%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the fifth worst month of the year, averaging a loss of -0.19%.

Forex Seasonality in Australian Dollar (via AUD/USD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality – August 2022: Gold, US Stocks Tend to Outperform

August is a bearish month for AUD/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the fourth worst month of the year for the pair, averaging a loss of -0.52%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the third worst month of the year, averaging a loss of -0.85%.

Forex Seasonality in New Zealand Dollar (via NZD/USD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality – August 2022: Gold, US Stocks Tend to Outperform

August isa bearish month for NZD/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the second worst month of the year for the pair, averaging a loss of -1.65%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the second worst month of the year, averaging a loss of -1.69%.

Forex Seasonality in Canadian Dollar (via USD/CAD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality – August 2022: Gold, US Stocks Tend to Outperform

August is a mixed month for USD/CAD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the sixth best month of the year for the pair, averaging a loss of -0.08%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the fifth worst month of the year, averaging a gain of +0.11%.

Forex Seasonality in Swiss Franc (via USD/CHF)

Monthly Forex Seasonality – August 2022: Gold, US Stocks Tend to Outperform

August is a bearish month for USD/CHF, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the fourth worst month of the year for the pair, averaging a loss of -0.67%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the fifth worst month of the year, averaging a loss of -0.26%.

Forex Seasonality in US S&P 500

Monthly Forex Seasonality – August 2022: Gold, US Stocks Tend to Outperform

August isa bullish month for the US S&P 500, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the sixth best month of the year for the index, averaging a gain of +2.24%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the fifth worst month of the year, averaging a gain of +0.74%.

Forex Seasonality in Gold (via XAU/USD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality – August 2022: Gold, US Stocks Tend to Outperform

August is a bullish month for gold (XAU/USD), from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the sixth best month of the year for the precious metal, averaging a gain of +1.86%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the second best month of the year, averaging a gain of +2.02%.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY, USD/JPY, GBP/USD Charts to Watch
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY, USD/JPY, GBP/USD Charts to Watch
2022-07-31 08:00:00
Dollar Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Extends Losses After Strong Bull Run
Dollar Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Extends Losses After Strong Bull Run
2022-07-31 02:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-07-30 12:00:00
Crude Oil Price Technical Forecast: WTI Rebound Bounces into August
Crude Oil Price Technical Forecast: WTI Rebound Bounces into August
2022-07-30 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
USD/JPY
Bearish
GBP/USD
Bullish
AUD/USD
Bullish
USD/CAD
Bullish
NZD/USD
Bullish