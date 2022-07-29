News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Struggling to Keep the Bounce Going
2022-07-29 14:00:00
Euro Trapped in a Range Despite Broad US Dollar Weakness. Will EUR/USD Breakout?
2022-07-29 05:00:00
News
Crude Oil Price Boosted by Dwindling Inventories and a Soft US Dollar After Fed Hike
2022-07-28 02:00:00
Oil Price Breaks Out of Descending Channel After Testing 200-Day SMA
2022-07-27 21:30:00
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Traders Sell Wall Street as Fed Hikes, Will Stocks Rally?
2022-07-28 06:30:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2022-07-27 18:30:00
News
Gold Price & Silver Forecast – XAU, XAG May Put Rally to the Test
2022-07-29 20:00:00
Gold Prices May Rise if the Fed’s Ideal Inflation Gauge Softens After GDP Shrank
2022-07-29 03:30:00
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Forecast – Will the BoE Go Hard This Thursday?
2022-07-29 16:00:00
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Pushing Higher on US Dollar Weakness
2022-07-29 07:57:00
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Capitulation as Bulls Rush For The Exit
2022-07-29 09:27:00
Euro Trapped in a Range Despite Broad US Dollar Weakness. Will EUR/USD Breakout?
2022-07-29 05:00:00
Gold Price & Silver Forecast – XAU, XAG May Put Rally to the Test

Gold Price & Silver Forecast – XAU, XAG May Put Rally to the Test

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Gold Price Technical Outlook:Neutral to Bearish

  • Gold rally may stall and be put to the test
  • Major horizontal level helped by confluent trend-line

Gold Price & Silver Forecast – XAU, XAG May Weaken in Days Ahead

Gold (XAU/USD) has shown some good strength recently as it comes off support created via a couple of lows formed during 2021. The 1687/76 area is looking like a good floor for now, but the bounce may be put to the test this coming week.

A test would be a good thing given that all rallies have generally failed since topping in the early part of the year. If we see mild, short-lived weakness it could indicate that indeed we are seeing a change in behavior after hitting meaningful long-term support.

There is a trend-line forming off the recent lows that is near confluence with a minor swing-high at 1739. This would be a good spot to see XAU hold for another turn higher. If we see that level break and price sink too much further we will need to consider that at the least a retest of long-term support (or worse) is in the works.

On the top-side, resistance clocks in at trend-lines from April and the March record high, along with a pair of lows around the 1787 mark.

Gold (XAU/USD) Price Daily Chart

Please add a description for the image.

Gold Chart by TradingView

Post-fed, silver (XAG/USD) launched out of a small wedge pattern. This sent price above a trend-line from April and has it nearing an important swing-low created in May. Like gold, it would be good to see the bounce tested and hold if we are to see a larger rally develop.

As far as support levels to watch it is a little less clear in silver than it is in gold. Resistance clocks in at 20.43.

Silver (XAG/USD) Price Daily Chart

Please add a description for the image.

Silver Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

