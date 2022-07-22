Gold and Silver Technical Forecast: Charts Indicate Further Losses Ahead for XAU, XAG

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Breaking News: German and EZ PMI’s Touch Contractionary Territory, Parity Resurgence?
2022-07-22 08:17:00
EURUSD Response to ECB Decision Explained, PMIs to Direct Recession Fears
2022-07-22 02:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Rebound Stalls to Keep Descending Channel Intact
2022-07-21 00:30:00
UK Oil – Looking to Rotate, Wave 4 Correction Completed and Rejected off 200 Moving Average
2022-07-20 15:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Extend Recovery as Tesla Soars, Energy Stocks Dive on Oil Slump
2022-07-21 19:49:00
Dow Jones Technical Forecast: DJI Rebound Faces Downtrend Resistance
2022-07-21 18:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Technical Forecast: Charts Indicate Further Losses Ahead for XAU, XAG
2022-07-22 20:00:00
Gold Price Recovery Pulls RSI Out of Oversold Territory
2022-07-21 21:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Rate Rebound Vulnerable to Hawkish Fed Forward Guidance
2022-07-22 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Struggles Despite UK PMIs
2022-07-22 11:01:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Outlook – Drifting Lower Ahead of a Big US Data and Event Week
2022-07-22 09:30:00
EURUSD Response to ECB Decision Explained, PMIs to Direct Recession Fears
2022-07-22 02:30:00
More View more
Gold and Silver Technical Forecast: Charts Indicate Further Losses Ahead for XAU, XAG

Gold and Silver Technical Forecast: Charts Indicate Further Losses Ahead for XAU, XAG

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Gold and Silver Technical Forecast: Bearish

  • Gold prices broke a five-week losing streak after making a fresh 2022 low
  • XAU’s modest rebound, however, casts doubt over further price gains
  • Silver prices moderate above 18, but the preceding downtrend may resume

Gold Technical Outlook

Gold snapped a five-week losing streak after prices fell to a fresh 2022 low and found support near the 2021 swing low around 1,680. From there, strength quickly faded. A recently breached support zone around 1,720, stretching back to April 2021, turned to resistance. That extinguished bullish sentiment and prices subsequently trimmed gains into the weekend.

On Friday, XAU was around 0.4% higher on the week, a rather uninspiring performance following a series of steep weekly losses. Gold prices look poised to surrender those gains and perhaps resume the preceding downtrend. If so, a drop to last week’s low of 1,681--a level that underpinned prices many times in 2021—is on the cards. A break lower would open the door to levels not traded at since early 2020.

Even so, gold bulls may regroup and attempt to recapture the zone of support around 1,720. The closely-aligned 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level offers a clear objective to retake. The MACD line is on course to cross above the oscillator’s signal line, a potentially bullish maneuver. The falling 26-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 38.2% Fib level would be likely targets should prices prevail.

XAU/USD Daily Chart

gold price chart, gld, xau

Chart created with TradingView

Silver Technical Outlook

Silver prices broke a seven-week losing streak, although just barely, with prices tracking just 0.25% higher through Friday. An area of former resistance reaching back to October 2016 provided a base of support to XAG. Still, the bias remains skewed lower, with a multi-month downtrend in place. Since July 01, prices have dropped more than 7%.

Even so, silver may rebound if prices maintain last week’s low of 18.148. The MACD made a bullish crossover as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) rose out of its oversold territory. Like with gold, the falling 26-day EMA provides an obstacle that, if overtaken, may put prices back on a solid footing. From there, the 26-day EMA and 38.2% Fib retracement would come into focus.

XAG/USD Daily Chart

Silver price chart, slv, xag, xag-usd, chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Monthly Forex Seasonality – July 2022: Good News for US Stocks, Commodity Currencies
Monthly Forex Seasonality – July 2022: Good News for US Stocks, Commodity Currencies
2022-07-20 17:00:00
Gold Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: Gold Correction Searches for a Low
Gold Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: Gold Correction Searches for a Low
2022-07-20 10:00:00
Oil Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: WTI Bull Trend Shows Signs of Slowing Down, Not Breaking
Oil Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: WTI Bull Trend Shows Signs of Slowing Down, Not Breaking
2022-07-19 12:00:00
Equities Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: Rebound then Lower Again
Equities Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: Rebound then Lower Again
2022-07-19 10:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Silver
Bearish