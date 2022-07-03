Australian Dollar Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: Change in Fortunes for AUD

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Q3 2022 Forecast: Euro May Fall Anew as Debt Crisis Fears Dilute ECB Rate Hikes
2022-07-02 08:00:00
Euro May Be About to Drop Below Parity Against the US Dollar: Top Trading Opportunities
2022-07-02 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q3 2022 Forecast: Rising Output to Coincide with Easing Demand
2022-07-02 13:30:00
US Dollar Provides Safe Harbour From Swelling Recession Fears. Will USD (DXY) Break Higher?
2022-07-01 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX, DOW and FTSE Remain Pressured as Risk Aversion Bites
2022-07-01 13:14:00
The Great Depression of 1929: Everything you Need to Know
2022-07-01 09:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Q3 2022 Forecast: Fundamental Outlook Weakens
2022-07-02 19:30:00
Gold Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: Gold Correction Searches for a Low
2022-07-01 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Can Sterling Recover or Will Bears Remain in Control?
2022-07-02 11:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: New Quarter Carries Over GBP Pressures
2022-07-01 07:25:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Q3 2022 Forecast: Will a Weak Yen Push the BoJ into Action?
2022-07-03 01:30:00
Japanese Yen Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Targets 1998 High
2022-07-02 00:00:00
More View more
Australian Dollar Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: Change in Fortunes for AUD

Australian Dollar Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: Change in Fortunes for AUD

Warren Venketas, Analyst

A lot has changed from my Q2 Australian Dollar forecast from being one of the few currencies in the green against the U.S. dollar to almost 4.6% down year-to-date (see graphic below). This drop has come after commodity prices took a turn lower while the Chinese economy has been teetering due to its COVID-19 ‘zero-tolerance’ policy and economic growth fears.

Global Foreign Exchange Rates

Australian Dollar Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: Change in Fortunes for AUD

Source: Reuters

A new wave of recessionary fears has amassed as central banks around the world are tightening monetary policies. This has hampered AUD upside as one of the traditional risk proxy‘s for FX markets. What may be turning the tide for the Aussie dollar is the convergence of the Federal Reserve & the RBA. While Q2 saw a more hawkish narrative from the Fed, the RBA has since joined the party and should quell the diverging central bank effect.

Of course, the Russia/Ukraine situation remains volatile and can definitely play a role in future price action for AUD/USD. This could come in the form of commodity price disruptions or changes in risk sentiment. The volatile situation will need to be monitored as it could shift the current outlook.

AUD/USD Technical Analysis AUD/USD Weekly Chart

Australian Dollar Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: Change in Fortunes for AUD

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The long-term picture outlines the recent bearish impetus however, the drive seems to be slowing as reflected by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) - similar picture in on the daily chart below. While there is still some room for additional AUD weakness, I think this will be brief should it unfold.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

Australian Dollar Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: Change in Fortunes for AUD

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The daily AUD/USD chart again reveals a slowing bearish momentum as expressed via the RSI oscillator. We can see the upward sloping trendline joining recent lows of the RSI while the corresponding price action indicates lower lows. This phenomenon is known as divergence and more specifically, bullish divergence.

Bullish divergence suggests an impending reversal in the recent AUD/USD downtrend in favour of AUD strength. Under the current fundamental backdrop, my projection for this pair is skewed towards the upside beyond 0.7000.

From a bearish perspective, a weekly candle close and subsequent confirmation close below the recent swing low at 0.6829 could invalidate this view and open up room for further downside towards the weekly trendline support zone.

Key Resistance Levels:

-0.7183 (61.8% Fibonacci level)

-0.7100

-0.7000

Key support levels:

-0.6829

-0.6777 (June 2020 swing low)

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Equities Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: Rebound then Lower Again
Equities Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: Rebound then Lower Again
2022-07-02 22:30:00
US Dollar Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: Does the Bull Stampede Have More Room to Roam?
US Dollar Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: Does the Bull Stampede Have More Room to Roam?
2022-07-02 16:30:00
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Can Sterling Recover or Will Bears Remain in Control?
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Can Sterling Recover or Will Bears Remain in Control?
2022-07-02 11:00:00
Bitcoin Q3 2022 Technical Forecast
Bitcoin Q3 2022 Technical Forecast
2022-07-02 05:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
USDOLLAR