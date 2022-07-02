US Dollar Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: Does the Bull Stampede Have More Room to Roam?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Q3 2022 Forecast: Euro May Fall Anew as Debt Crisis Fears Dilute ECB Rate Hikes
2022-07-02 08:00:00
Euro May Be About to Drop Below Parity Against the US Dollar: Top Trading Opportunities
2022-07-02 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q3 2022 Forecast: Rising Output to Coincide with Easing Demand
2022-07-02 13:30:00
US Dollar Provides Safe Harbour From Swelling Recession Fears. Will USD (DXY) Break Higher?
2022-07-01 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX, DOW and FTSE Remain Pressured as Risk Aversion Bites
2022-07-01 13:14:00
The Great Depression of 1929: Everything you Need to Know
2022-07-01 09:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: Gold Correction Searches for a Low
2022-07-01 18:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakdown to 4-Month Lows - What's in Store for Q3?
2022-07-01 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Can Sterling Recover or Will Bears Remain in Control?
2022-07-02 11:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: New Quarter Carries Over GBP Pressures
2022-07-01 07:25:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Targets 1998 High
2022-07-02 00:00:00
US Dollar Provides Safe Harbour From Swelling Recession Fears. Will USD (DXY) Break Higher?
2022-07-01 05:00:00
More View more
US Dollar Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: Does the Bull Stampede Have More Room to Roam?

US Dollar Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: Does the Bull Stampede Have More Room to Roam?

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

The bullish USD trend turned a year-old last month. And it can be difficult to put into scope everything that’s happened since then but, just last May, DXY was grinding at the same 90 level that had held the lows at the start of the year.

Sentiment at the time still felt overwhelmingly bearish in the Greenback. Covid numbers were still being counted and there was fear that the pandemic was about to rear its ugly head again, which only helped to keep the Fed in an ultra-dovish position. Sure, inflation had started to tick up: In May of last year, CPI had just been released for April at the tune of 4.2%. But – this was the first print over 3% and only the second over the Fed’s 2% target. The bank wasn’t worried and continued to shrug off the risk of higher rates of inflation as transitory.

But its during last Q3 when this theme really started to come to life. In July 2021, inflation data for June was released to the tune of 5.4% and the same number printed a month later, starting to establish a trend. By the time we got to September, the Fed was becoming more responsive, and it was the September FOMC rate decision in which the bank began to forecast actual rate hikes in response to that inflation, with the first expected to land at some point in 2022. The US Dollar broke out at that point and hasn’t really looked back since. I’m illustrating this period of time on the below chart with a blue box.

US Dollar Index (DXY) – Weekly Timeframe (June 2018 to Present)

US Dollar Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: Does the Bull Stampede Have More Room to Roam?

Source: TradingView; Prepared by James Stanley

USD Since the Break

Taking a step back to the monthly chart of the USD and it becomes clear that the currency spent much of the past seven years in a range-bound environment.

To be sure, there’s a fundamental drive there, often with the inter-play between the Euro and the US Dollar. But, given the trajectory of the shorter-term trend that’s now projecting a tangle with resistance in the not-too-distant future, this zone is worthy of a look.

There’s been a tendency for resistance to show above the 100 level over the past seven years and, bigger picture, this has been problematic pretty much ever since the Euro came into circulation. But now that we have such divergence between the US and European economy, the door may be open for a topside break.

For upcoming resistance, the 100 psychological level looms large and there’s a Fibonacci level at 101.80. Beyond that we have the 20-year high plotted around 103.54. A breach of that brings fresh multi-decade highs to the USD and I think this is a possibility for 2022 trade, although I’d anticipate it to be more of a second-half type of theme. At least I hope that it is, because if this develops faster it will send a very negative signal about global growth.

Dollar Index (DXY) – Monthly Timeframe (1998- Present)

US Dollar Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: Does the Bull Stampede Have More Room to Roam?

Source: TradingView; Prepared by James Stanley

Q3 2022 Forecast for the US Dollar: Bullish

I’m keeping the technical forecast for the US Dollar as bullish for Q3. There’s simply no sign yet that the trend is over and until there are more developments in Europe towards higher rates, it’s difficult to justify the expectation of significant change in this trend.

From a technical perspective, the response to the pullback in late-May is pretty much what one would want to see for bullish continuation scenarios. The pullback was almost a perfect 23.6% retracement, which was quickly followed by a push up to a fresh high. That fresh high printed at 105.79 and that level presents additional breakout opportunity if it’s traded through.

Dollar Index (DXY) – Daily Timeframe (2021- Present)

US Dollar Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: Does the Bull Stampede Have More Room to Roam?

Source: TradingView; Prepared by James Stanley

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Can Sterling Recover or Will Bears Remain in Control?
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Can Sterling Recover or Will Bears Remain in Control?
2022-07-02 11:00:00
Bitcoin Q3 2022 Technical Forecast
Bitcoin Q3 2022 Technical Forecast
2022-07-02 05:30:00
Japanese Yen Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Targets 1998 High
Japanese Yen Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Targets 1998 High
2022-07-02 00:00:00
Gold Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: Gold Correction Searches for a Low
Gold Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: Gold Correction Searches for a Low
2022-07-01 18:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR