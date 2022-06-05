News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Averts Meltdown- But for How Long?
2022-06-04 20:00:00
US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: USD May Rebound Despite Expected CPI Cooling
2022-06-04 16:00:00
Weekly Crude Oil Forecast: OPEC+ Supply, U.S. Dollar and Economic Data in Focus
2022-06-04 02:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Shadows Rise in Real Yields Ahead of NFP
2022-06-03 07:48:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-06-04 12:00:00
Live Data Coverage: May US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-06-03 11:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD May Fall as Markets Pivot Back to Inflation Woes
2022-06-05 00:00:00
Gold Prices Fall as Yields Rise, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Pull Back After NFP
2022-06-03 14:21:00
Pound Fundamental Forecast: UK Gov Support Provides Room for BoE Hikes
2022-06-03 16:00:00
Live Data Coverage: May US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-06-03 11:00:00
Live Data Coverage: May US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-06-03 11:00:00
Big Mistake Leads Technical Trader to Top Three Tools
2022-06-02 19:00:00
AUD/USD Clears May High to Test 50-Day SMA for First Time Since March

David Song, Strategist

Australian Dollar Talking Points

AUD/USD pulls back from a fresh monthly high (0.7283) following the larger-than-expected uptick in US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP), but the break above the May high (0.7266) raises the scope for a further advance in the exchange rate as it tests the 50-Day SMA (0.7227) for the first time since March.

Technical Forecast for Australian Dollar: Neutral

AUD/USD appreciates for three consecutive weeks after reversing ahead of the June 2020 low (0.6648), with the failed attempt to break/close below the Fibonacci overlap around 0.6770 (38.2% expansion) to 0.6820 (50% retracement) pulling the Relative Strength Index (RSI) out of oversold territory.

AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Source: Trading View

In turn, AUD/USD pushed above the 50-Day SMA (0.7227) for the first time since March as it cleared the May high (0.7266), and the exchange rate may continue to retrace the decline from the April high (0.7661) if it manages to hold above the moving average.

The break above the 0.7260 (38.2% expansion) region may push AUD/USD back towards the overlap around 0.7370 (38.2% expansion) to 0.7440 (23.6% expansion), with the next area of interest coming in around 0.7560 (50% expansion) to 0.7570 (78.6% retracement).

However, lack of momentum to hold above the 50-Day SMA (0.7227) may bring the 0.7130 (61.8% retracement) to 0.7180 (61.8% retracement) region back on the radar as the moving average reflects a negative slope, with the next area of interest coming in around 0.7070 (61.8% expansion) to 0.7090 (78.6% retracement).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

