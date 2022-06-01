News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Struggles to Hold Above 50-Day SMA Ahead of NFP Report
2022-06-01 20:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – June 2022: Weaker USD, Stronger AUD, CAD, & NZD
2022-06-01 18:40:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Reversal Exposes Downside
2022-06-01 12:30:00
Crude Oil Dips on OPEC Plans to Ditch Russia and US Dollar Firms. New Highs for WTI?
2022-06-01 05:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: Stock Reversal Levels
2022-05-28 12:00:00
Dow Jones Soars, Wall Street Aims for Best Week Since March. ASX 200, Hang Seng May Rise
2022-05-27 00:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – June 2022: Weaker USD, Stronger AUD, CAD, & NZD
2022-06-01 18:40:00
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Price Stable at Support- June Levels
2022-06-01 17:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – June 2022: Weaker USD, Stronger AUD, CAD, & NZD
2022-06-01 18:40:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-06-01 15:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – June 2022: Weaker USD, Stronger AUD, CAD, & NZD
2022-06-01 18:40:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-06-01 15:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – June 2022: Weaker USD, Stronger AUD, CAD, & NZD

Monthly Forex Seasonality – June 2022: Weaker USD, Stronger AUD, CAD, & NZD

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
June FX Seasonality Overview:

  • The sixth month of the year typically sees modest losses for the US Dollar.
  • The commodity currencies typically perform well in June, with positive 5- and 10-year averages for each of AUD, CAD, and NZD.
  • June has been a good month for US stocks, but a mixed month for gold prices.

The beginning of the month warrants a review of the seasonal patterns that have influenced forex markets over the past several years. For June, our focus is on the trailing 5-year and 10-year performances, both of which fully capture trading during an era of aggressive central bank intervention since the 2008/2009 Global Financial Crisis, as well as the ensuing feeble attempt to pullback stimulus – not dissimilar from the environment we find ourselves in during the coronavirus pandemic recovery.

As has been the case for the past three months, persistent atypical conditions reduce the practicality of using seasonality as a price action indicator. Global commodity markets remain in disarray as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, while global supply chains are still clogged amid China’s unrelenting zero COVID strategy. Seasonality tendencies remain downgraded in terms of their reliability or actionability.

Monthly Forex Seasonality Summary – June 2022

Monthly Forex Seasonality – June 2022: Weaker USD, Stronger AUD, CAD, &amp; NZD

Forex Seasonality in Euro (via EUR/USD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality – June 2022: Weaker USD, Stronger AUD, CAD, &amp; NZD

June is a bullish month for EUR/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the sixth worst month of the year for the pair, averaging a gain of +0.31%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the third best month of the year, averaging a gain of +0.57%.

Forex Seasonality in British Pound (via GBP/USD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality – June 2022: Weaker USD, Stronger AUD, CAD, &amp; NZD

June is a bearish month for GBP/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the fifth worst month of the year for the pair, averaging a loss of -0.26%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the fifth worst month of the year, averaging a loss of -0.25%.

Forex Seasonality in Japanese Yen (via USD/JPY)

Monthly Forex Seasonality – June 2022: Weaker USD, Stronger AUD, CAD, &amp; NZD

June isa mixed month for USD/JPY, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the second best month of the year for the pair, averaging a gain of +0.86%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the fourth worst month of the year, averaging a loss of -0.37%.

Forex Seasonality in Australian Dollar (via AUD/USD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality – June 2022: Weaker USD, Stronger AUD, CAD, &amp; NZD

June is a bullish month for AUD/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the fifth best month of the year for the pair, averaging a gain of +0.60%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the best month of the year, averaging a gain of +0.88%.

Forex Seasonality in New Zealand Dollar (via NZD/USD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality – June 2022: Weaker USD, Stronger AUD, CAD, &amp; NZD

June isa bullish month for NZD/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the sixth best month of the year for the pair, averaging a gain of +0.62%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the second best month of the year, averaging a gain of +1.05%.

Forex Seasonality in Canadian Dollar (via USD/CAD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality – June 2022: Weaker USD, Stronger AUD, CAD, &amp; NZD

June is a bearish month for USD/CAD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the fourth worst month of the year for the pair, averaging a loss of -0.89%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the second worst month of the year, averaging a loss of -0.72%.

Forex Seasonality in Swiss Franc (via USD/CHF)

Monthly Forex Seasonality – June 2022: Weaker USD, Stronger AUD, CAD, &amp; NZD

June is a bearish month for USD/CHF, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the sixth best month of the year for the pair, averaging a loss of -0.31%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the third worst month of the year, averaging a loss of -0.82%.

Forex Seasonality in US S&P 500

Monthly Forex Seasonality – June 2022: Weaker USD, Stronger AUD, CAD, &amp; NZD

June isa bullish month for the US S&P 500, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the fifth best month of the year for the index, averaging a gain of +2.38%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the fourth best month of the year, averaging a gain of +1.43%.

Forex Seasonality in Gold (via XAU/USD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality – June 2022: Weaker USD, Stronger AUD, CAD, &amp; NZD

June is a mixed month for gold (XAU/USD), from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the fifth worst month of the year for the precious metal, averaging a loss of -0.39%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the sixth best month of the year, averaging a gain of +0.28%.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

