EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-10 18:55:00
2022-05-10 18:55:00
ZEW Econ Sentiment Index Reveals Optimism in Europe Despite German Risks
2022-05-10 09:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
How To Use Twitter For Traders
2022-05-10 10:04:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Further After Saudi Price Cut
2022-05-10 03:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecasts: Mercy Bounce from Big Support
2022-05-10 14:00:00
Dow Jones Crumbles on Wall Street. ASX 200 and Hang Seng Index Risk Following Lower
2022-05-10 00:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-10 18:55:00
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Price Plunge Targets Final Support
2022-05-10 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-10 18:55:00
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP – Sterling Under Pressure
2022-05-10 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-10 18:55:00
Euro Swerves Volatility as Risk Aversion Permeates Markets to Boost Japanese Yen
2022-05-10 05:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD

Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
May FX Seasonality Overview:

  • The fifth month of the year usually sees gains for the US Dollar.
  • The European currencies generally weaken across the board in May, with negative 10-year trends eclipsing positive 5-year trends.
  • May typically produces modest gains for US stock markets and has proved a mixed bag for gold prices.

The beginning of the month warrants a review of the seasonal patterns that have influenced forex markets over the past several years. For May, our focus is on the trailing 5-year and 10-year performances, both of which fully capture trading during an era of rampant central bank intervention since the 2008/2009 Global Financial Crisis, as well as the ensuing feeble attempt to pullback stimulus – not dissimilar from the environment we find ourselves in during the coronavirus pandemic recovery.

As has been the case for the prior two months, unique circumstances muddle the viability of using seasonality as a guidepost to expectations around price action. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, upending global commodity markets. China’s zero COVID strategy persists, despite the problems it has caused for supply chains. And now, the Federal Reserve has unleashed its first 50-bps rate hike in more than 20 years. Seasonality tendencies remain downgraded in terms of their reliability or actionability.

Monthly Forex Seasonality Summary – May 2022

Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD

Forex Seasonality in Euro (via EUR/USD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD

May is a mixed month for EUR/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the fourth best month of the year for the pair, averaging a gain of +0.53%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the worst month of the year, averaging a loss of -1.18%.

Forex Seasonality in British Pound (via GBP/USD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD

May is a very bearish month for GBP/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the worst month of the year for the pair, averaging a loss of -1.22%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the worst month of the year, averaging a loss of -1.53%.

Forex Seasonality in Japanese Yen (via USD/JPY)

Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD

May isa mixed month for USD/JPY, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the fourth worst month of the year for the pair, averaging a loss of -0.61%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the fourth best month of the year, averaging a gain of +0.56%.

Forex Seasonality in Australian Dollar (via AUD/USD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD

May is a bearish month for AUD/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the sixth best month of the year for the pair, averaging a gain of +0.16%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the worst month of the year, averaging a loss of -2.15%.

Forex Seasonality in New Zealand Dollar (via NZD/USD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD

May isa bearish month for NZD/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the fifth best month of the year for the pair, averaging a gain of +0.67%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the worst month of the year, averaging a loss of -2.29%.

Forex Seasonality in Canadian Dollar (via USD/CAD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD

May is a bullish month for USD/CAD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the fifth worst month of the year for the pair, averaging a loss of -0.45%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the best month of the year, averaging a gain of +1.17%.

Forex Seasonality in Swiss Franc (via USD/CHF)

Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD

May is a mixed month for USD/CHF, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the second worst month of the year for the pair, averaging a loss of -1.40%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the best month of the year, averaging a gain of +0.89%.

Forex Seasonality in US S&P 500

Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD

May isa slightly bullish (if not disappointing) month for the US S&P 500, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the fifth worst month of the year for the index, averaging a gain of +0.36%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the second worst month of the year, averaging a gain of +0.23%.

Forex Seasonality in Gold (via XAU/USD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD

May is a mixed month for gold (XAU/USD), from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the fourth best month of the year for the precious metal, averaging a gain of +2.27%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the third worst month of the year, averaging a loss of -1.02%.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

