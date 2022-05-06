News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: April US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-05-06 12:15:00
Euro Forecast: ECB Hawks Out in Force, EUR/GBP Breakout Ahead of NFP
2022-05-06 11:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Leaps as British Pound Sinks and Rate Hikes Rattle Markets. Where to For EUR/GBP?
2022-05-06 05:00:00
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Bids Post-FOMC Lose Ground in Early Trading
2022-05-05 11:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: April US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-05-06 12:15:00
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 in Free-Fall as Traders Capitulate, NFP Eyed for Direction
2022-05-05 21:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Technical Forecast: XAU Nears Major Support. Will Bulls Pounce?
2022-05-06 20:00:00
Live Data Coverage: April US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-05-06 12:15:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast – Sterling Has a Shocking Week
2022-05-06 16:00:00
Live Data Coverage: April US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-05-06 12:15:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: April US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-05-06 12:15:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-05-05 14:23:00
More View more
Gold Technical Forecast: XAU Nears Major Support. Will Bulls Pounce?

Gold Technical Forecast: XAU Nears Major Support. Will Bulls Pounce?

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Gold Technical Forecast: Neutral

  • Gold prices fell for a third week after FOMC and US NFP
  • A late-week rebound may carry over into next week
  • However, prices don’t look primed for a sustained rally

Gold prices trimmed losses late this week, but the bull case still doesn’t look too convincing even after multiple weekly losses. The yellow metal was trading near the lowest levels since mid-February, and almost 10% off its March swing high before the US jobs report. A broad-based rally in the US Dollar has been a strong headwind to bullion prices. The DXY Index gained for a fifth week.

Bears will likely attempt to take advantage of the 3-week downtrend in prices, although there are several levels nearby that may ward off the fourth week of losses. The January swing high at 1853.83 provided support on an intraday basis, and an ascending trendline from the August 2021 low is present just below. Those two levels, if broken, would likely open the door for more selling.

However, a rebound may be in order after prices bounced on Friday, but the upside may be limited. The falling 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) could put pressure on the near-term outlook after falling below the 50-day SMA. Moreover, the MACD saw a cross below its signal line on the weekly timeframe, and RSI is heading lower. Selling into strength looks like a prudent play, given the current technical structure.

XAU/USD Weekly Chart

gold chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Exhausts into 19-Year Highs
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Exhausts into 19-Year Highs
2022-05-01 08:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-04-30 12:00:00
Crude Oil Remains Conflicted by Key Technical Levels
Crude Oil Remains Conflicted by Key Technical Levels
2022-04-30 07:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Prices Peer Over the Ledge as Bears Brew
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Prices Peer Over the Ledge as Bears Brew
2022-04-29 21:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed