EUR/USD, GBP/USD Slump as The US Dollar Runs Riot Across The FX Market
2022-04-22 10:15:00
2022-04-22 10:15:00
EZ Economy Pulling in Different Directions as Factories Struggle but Services Shine
2022-04-22 08:20:00
2022-04-22 08:20:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Prices Stall Between Big Technical Levels
2022-04-23 04:00:00
2022-04-23 04:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast Q2 2022: Robust Demand Still Met with Limited Supply
2022-04-22 06:30:00
2022-04-22 06:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-04-23 08:00:00
2022-04-23 08:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: Stocks Search Support
2022-04-22 15:00:00
2022-04-22 15:00:00
Gold Technical Forecast: XAU May Drop to 1,900 on Bearish Chart Setup
2022-04-22 20:00:00
2022-04-22 20:00:00
Gold Technical Outlook: Gold Gut Check- XAU/USD Bulls Eye Support
2022-04-21 16:00:00
2022-04-21 16:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD at Risk of Further Losses as the UK Economy Weakens
2022-04-23 00:00:00
2022-04-23 00:00:00
Bearish GBP: Rates Market Far Too Aggressive vs Cautious BoE: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-22 18:30:00
2022-04-22 18:30:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2022-04-22 21:00:00
2022-04-22 21:00:00
US Dollar Soars on Hawkish Powell Booting Bonds Lower as Yields Rise. Where to for USD?
2022-04-22 05:00:00
2022-04-22 05:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Indices Technical Forecast: Bearish

  • S&P 500 continues to look soft below the 200-day MA
  • Dow Jones is faring better, but got rejected at H&S neckline
  • Nasdaq 100 remains the downside leader, March low in focus
S&P 500 Technical Forecast

The S&P 500 tried to recapture the 200-day MA last week, but failed to hold it on Thursday. In fact, it turned out to be a turning point that led to one of the worst down days since March. This doesn’t generally bode well for the market.

I’ve been on the fence about whether we would see a low form soon that would ultimately lead to higher prices or whether the market is set up for a major sell-off as we head towards the middle of the year.

The way the market is leaning it is looking increasingly likely that a sell-off to the March low and worse could be in order soon. The inverse head-and-shoulders scenario discussed during the week is quickly losing its appeal.

In the week ahead watch to see if the S&P can regain its footing, because if it can’t quickly find a low then it will be time to look for that much broader sell-off.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast

TheNasdaq 100 is leading the way lower for the broader market and that isn’t a good thing in general. The higher beta tech-heavy darlings of the market are being shunned in favor of more old school names, showing a lack of tolerance for risk by market participants. The March low at 13020 is quickly looking like it will get tested, or worse.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

Nasdaq 100 Chart by TradingView

Dow Jones Technical Forecast

The Dow Jones has been holding up much better than the SPX and NDX, but was rejected hard on Thursday during an attempt to break the neckline of an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern. This is precisely why these patterns are not valid until the neckline has a confirmed break.

With the Dow already seeing the April lows at 34102 the inverse head-and-shoulders outlook is looking distant fast. Keep an eye on how this index can hold up in days ahead, it is still the stronger of the indices and could continue to be an upside leader if broader market strength can re-emerge.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Dow Jones Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

