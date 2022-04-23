News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Slump as The US Dollar Runs Riot Across The FX Market
2022-04-22 10:15:00
EZ Economy Pulling in Different Directions as Factories Struggle but Services Shine
2022-04-22 08:20:00
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Prices Stall Between Big Technical Levels
2022-04-23 04:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast Q2 2022: Robust Demand Still Met with Limited Supply
2022-04-22 06:30:00
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: Stocks Search Support
2022-04-22 15:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Drop on Fed Powell Commentary. ASX 200 Trendline Break Eyed
2022-04-22 00:30:00
News
Gold Technical Forecast: XAU May Drop to 1,900 on Bearish Chart Setup
2022-04-22 20:00:00
Gold Technical Outlook: Gold Gut Check- XAU/USD Bulls Eye Support
2022-04-21 16:00:00
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD at Risk of Further Losses as the UK Economy Weakens
2022-04-23 00:00:00
Bearish GBP: Rates Market Far Too Aggressive vs Cautious BoE: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-22 18:30:00
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2022-04-22 21:00:00
US Dollar Soars on Hawkish Powell Booting Bonds Lower as Yields Rise. Where to for USD?
2022-04-22 05:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Prices Stall Between Big Technical Levels

Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Prices Stall Between Big Technical Levels

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Crude Oil Price Analysis:

Oil Prices Lose Grip at a Huge Technical Level

Oil prices have continued to experience whipsaw price action as the battle between supply shortages and lockdowns in China persists.

Although prices remain on an uptrend, technical suggest that the bulls still have a few hurdles to clear for bullish continuation to be probable.

Crude Oil (WTI) Technical Analysis

The monthly chart below illustrates how Fibonacci levels from both the historical (2008 high – 2020 low) and the 2014 – 2016 move have provided firm levels of support and resistance for price action.

In the midst of the 2008 Financial crisis, oil prices rose to an all-time high of $147.27 (July 2008) which is yet to be violated. On the downside, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and global lockdowns pushed oil futures into negative territory for the first time in history (April 2020), reaching a historical low of -$40 .32.

Crude Oil (WTI) Monthly Chart

Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Prices Stall Between Big Technical Levels

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Crude oil gets stuck within the confines of a well-defined range

However, with OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries ) reducing oil production to combat the effects of the fall in demand, the reopening of global economies resulted in supply constraints which have now been exacerbated by the unresolved conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

However, while OPEC has agreed to increase production to 432,000 barrels per day (from the current 400,000 barrels), the lockdown in China (the world’s second largest economy) has raised concerns over decreased demand, capping the upside move.

On the weekly chart, the $93.50 – $107.65 levels have provided a zone of confluency, with buyers and sellers looking to drive price action out of this range.

Although a sharp rally from the November 2021 low saw oil surge approximately 110% until peaking in early March, momentum has lost steam as prices trade in the above-mentioned range.

Crude Oil (WTI) Weekly Chart

Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Prices Stall Between Big Technical Levels

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Oil prices stabilize as price action lacks momentum

From a short-term perspective, the daily chart highlights how the 50-day MA (moving average) has assisted in limiting both gains and losses.

After rising above the major $100 handle, a break of the descending trendline (taken from the 2022 high), allowed bulls to drive prices higher before running into a huge zone of resistance at the $108.00 psychological level (just above $107.65, a key Fib level).

With price action currently trading along the 76.4% Fibonacci level of the long-term move ($103.00), a series of low bodied candlesticks suggests that there is still a lot of indecision in the market which may give way for a break in either direction. Meanwhile, the MACD (moving average convergence) has stabilized at the zero level, a potential reiteration of indecision.

Crude Oil (WTI) Daily Chart

Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Prices Stall Between Big Technical Levels

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

For bearish momentum to gain traction, sellers would need to drive prices below $100 which could then bring the next level of support into play at $93.56 (the 38.2% retracement of the Nov 2020 – 2022 move). A break below that level and below $90.00 and below $88.39 (23.6% Fib of the 2014-2016 move) would then open the door for the $80.00 mark.

On the bullish side of the spectrum, a break of the $107.65 and $108.00 could make way for a retest of the $116.58 Fib with a probability to reclaim $120.00

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

