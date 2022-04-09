News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Outlook: Strong Dollar, Weak Euro Ahead of ECB Meeting
2022-04-08 08:10:00
EUR Forecast Q2 2022: A Badly Battered Euro May Find a Lifeline in Ukraine, But Can an Upswing Last?
2022-04-08 06:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Drills into Support- WTI Correction Levels
2022-04-09 04:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Key USD/CAD Levels to Watch, Significant Reversal?
2022-04-08 11:05:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-04-09 11:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2022-04-08 03:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Holds Critical Support as US Rates Surge
2022-04-08 20:00:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Can’t Stay Stagnant Forever, Move Coming
2022-04-08 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Fundamental Forecast: GBP Desperate for Bullish Catalyst
2022-04-08 16:00:00
GBP Forecast Q2 2022: The Bank of England's Inflation and Growth Puzzle
2022-04-08 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Climbs Higher as Fed Speakers Hit “Peak Hawkishness”. Where to for USD?
2022-04-08 05:00:00
USDJPY Forecast: What Are the Chances of Intervention?
2022-04-08 02:00:00
More View more
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Indices Technical Forecast: Neutral

  • S&P 500 trading around the 200-day, the near-term level to watch
  • Nasdaq 100 trying to hold a swing-high from March
  • Dow Jones has a trend-line/200-day to watch ahead
Advertisement

S&P 500 Technical Forecast

The S&P 500 is trading around the 200-day, making it a bit of a complicated short-term picture as price swings become erratic around the widely-watched moving average. Holding last week’s low will be the first thing to look for if the market is to stabilize and try and trade higher.

The double-bottom low on Wednesday/Thursday is at 4450. This will be the line-in-the-sand for longs, and if we dip below then look to a swing-high created in March at 4416 as the next threshold of support. Resistance clocks in at the trend-line off the Mar 29 high. From there 4492 and then the Mar 29 high itself at 4637.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

Please add a description for the image.

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast

TheNasdaq 100 is doing its best to maintain the mid-March swing high, with last week’s low arriving at 14315. It was tested a couple of times late in the week with the bounce off not really convincing. Watch to see how it plays out as the new week rolls around. On the top-side there is a glaring gap up to 14820 that may fill should support lead to a rally.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

Please add a description for the image.

Nasdaq 100 Chart by TradingView

Dow Jones Technical Forecast

The Dow Jones is in better shape as far as last week’s low holding, with it clocking in down at 34190. Beneath there is the 34k mark, a pretty significant level should it get tested. On the top-side, the 200-day is at 35018, along with a trend-line of the record high, and a short-term swing high at 35112. Trading could be choppy given the levels in close proximity.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Please add a description for the image.

Dow Jones Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Drills into Support- WTI Correction Levels
Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Drills into Support- WTI Correction Levels
2022-04-09 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Holds Critical Support as US Rates Surge
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Holds Critical Support as US Rates Surge
2022-04-08 20:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-07 18:30:00
Australian Dollar Q2 Technical Forecast: All Eyes on the Bull Flag!
Australian Dollar Q2 Technical Forecast: All Eyes on the Bull Flag!
2022-04-06 08:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
Wall Street
Bullish
US 500
Bearish