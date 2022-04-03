News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Euro Q2 Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Eyes Further Weakness on Ugly Technicals
2022-04-03 10:30:00
EUR Forecast Q2 2022: A Badly Battered Euro May Find a Lifeline in Ukraine, But Can an Upswing Last?
2022-04-02 08:00:00
News
Oil Price Q2 Technical Forecast: WTI to Retest $130
2022-04-03 16:30:00
Short EUR/CAD: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-03 05:00:00
News
Live Data Coverage: March US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-04-01 11:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Turn & Burn Range- Breakout Levels
2022-03-31 15:30:00
News
Gold Price Forecast Q2 2022: Outlook Proves Mixed
2022-04-02 19:30:00
Gold Price Q2 Technical Forecast: Bulls Rebuffed
2022-04-01 18:30:00
News
GBP Forecast Q2 2022: The Bank of England's Inflation and Growth Puzzle
2022-04-03 13:30:00
British Pound Q2 Technical Forecast: Can Pound Sterling Overcome Technical Hurdles?
2022-04-02 11:00:00
News
S&P 500 and Dollar Forecast Weighs Risk Appetite, Rate Forecasts, Recession Chatter
2022-04-02 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Q2 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY May Target 2015 High Next
2022-04-02 00:00:00
Oil Price Q2 Technical Forecast: WTI to Retest $130

Richard Snow, Analyst

In Q1,crude oil prices continued the long-term bullish trend that began after WTI futures briefly spiked into negative territory in 2020. The US benchmark traded within a neat pitchforkthroughout 2021, registering multiple bounces within its confines.The invasion of Ukraine ultimately sent oil prices into a parabolic rise, however.

After reaching a high of 130.50, WTI pulled back sharply towards the pitchfork before attempting another advance. The 2011 high at 114.83 has proven to be the next level of resistance. Price action has stalled there twice in the last four weeks.

At the time of writing (25 March 2022), WTI crude oil is on track to end the month higher even as prices trade midway between the monthly open and high.

Technically, the trend bias remains constructive given the absence of sequentially lower highs and lows. That prices remain at similar levels observed before the invasion of Ukraine seems to signal sustained bullish intent. Finally, the weekly RSI has receded from overbought territory, which may help clear the way for bullish continuation.

If WTI ends Q1 above the 109.90 – 111.50support zone, a retest of 130.50 remains the target. There is a nearby level of resistance at 114.83 which would need to be overcome, but little else stands in the way. The trade is invalidated should WTI trade below the March monthly low of 93.90.

WTI Crude Oil Weekly Chart

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, TradingView

There are a number of levels and zones warranting careful consideration and zooming out to the monthly chart helps gain an appreciation for them. The level of support not yet covered is 98.20 – a level that kept prices at bay throughout 2012/2013. The bullish bias remains constructive even if prices drop to this level in early Q2.

WTI Crude Oil Monthly Chart

Oil Price Q2 Technical Forecast: WTI to Retest $130

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

