USD/CAD Technical Forecast: Neutral to Bearish

USD/CAD broke confluent support

Heading towards the yearly low

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Breakdown Has Yearly Low in Focus

Last week, USD/CAD broke below confluent support via the trend-line from June, the 200-day moving average, and the emphatic low created on March 3 at 12586. This has brought in even more selling on top of what was occurring prior to the breakdown.

This is bringing into play the yearly low where we saw a double-bottom develop around 12440. It will be important to pay attention to momentum at that juncture given the large decline we have seen in a short amount of time.

We may first see an initial reaction off support even if USD/CAD is to continue to trend lower, which is the expectation given the size of the wedge that had been developing since last year. Now that it is broken USD/CAD may head significantly lower.

If the yearly low breaks, then we will look to it as a potential source of resistance upon any retest, and 12288 will become the next major level to watch on the down-side.

Advertisement

USD/CAD Weekly Chart

USD/CAD Daily Chart

USD/CAD Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX