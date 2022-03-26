Bitcoin, Ethereum Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD Key Levels

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD and S&P 500 Due a Break Next Week, But Follow Through…
2022-03-26 02:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis: Divergence Among EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2022-03-24 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brent Crude Oil Surges, Reigniting a Retest of the Yearly High
2022-03-24 10:45:00
Euro Holds Ground for Now but Risks Swirl on Biden NATO Visit. Will EUR/USD Resume Lower?
2022-03-24 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2022-03-25 06:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Bulls Jump Ship and Threaten the Nascent Rebound
2022-03-23 21:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Forecast: Spontaneous Breakout may be Short-Lived
2022-03-25 20:00:00
Gold Price and Silver Price Forecast for the Days Ahead
2022-03-25 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP/JPY Spiral to Continue Into Month-End
2022-03-25 16:00:00
GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure Despite Robust UK PMI Headlines
2022-03-24 10:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: BoJ Favors Yen Weakness, Bull Run to Continue
2022-03-25 09:00:00
S&P 500 Back Above 200 Day Average Despite Market Pricing Back to Back 50bp Fed Hikes
2022-03-25 02:00:00
More View more
Bitcoin, Ethereum Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD Key Levels

Bitcoin, Ethereum Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD Key Levels

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Bitcoin (BTC) Technical Outlook: Neutral

  • Bitcoin prices shoot through $40,000, now $45,000 is in sight
  • BTC/USD follows equities as risk-on sentiment returns
  • Ethereum (ETH) outperforms Bitcoin but bulls face pressure at $3,200?
Advertisement

Bitcoin Fundamentals – Is risk-on sentiment here to stay?

Over the past two weeks, Bitcoin prices have continued to rise from the March 7 low as risk-on sentiment returned to the markets. As the ongoing conflict between the Ukraine and Russia enters the second month, sanctions against Russia and increased probability of more aggressive monetary tightening has done little to deter investors from riskier assets such as equities and cryptocurrency.

Given that inflation remains a key concern for both consumers and policymakers, low interest rates have supported stocks and Bitcoin despite rising geopolitical risks.

Although Bitcoin remains the largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum has recently outperformed the ‘father’ of digital assets as central banks demonstrate a greater interest in exploring digital currency.

Due to the nature of the blockchains, the Ethereum blockchain is more environmentally friendly option and the unlimited supply of coins makes it a more feasible option for governments who are embracing the concept of digital assets as a potential medium of exchange, provided that there is regulatory oversight.

Bitcoin (BTC) Technical Analysis

After rising above the $40,000 handle, a level that remains as critical support, a break above trendline prior trendline resistance turned support, Bitcoin prices continued to climb, driving prices to the 61.8 Fibonacci retracement level of the 2021 move at $44,106 Fibonacci retracement level.

As buyers and sellers battle it out, the 50-week MA (moving average (MA)will likely assist in providing an additional layer of resistance at $45,868 which then leaves the door open for the 50% retracement of the April – May 2021 move at $47,419.

Bitcoin (BTC) Weekly Chart

Bitcoin, Ethereum Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD Key Levels

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

On the contrary, failure to gain traction above $45,000 could see increased selling pressure back towards $42,000 and a potential push back to $40,000.

Bitcoin (BTC) Daily Chart

Bitcoin, Ethereum Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD Key Levels

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Ether (ETH) Technical Analysis

Following in Bitcoin’s footsteps, Ethereum has continued to soar over the past two weeks, resulting in an approximate 30% increase from the March 7th low.

Since falling to $2,160 in January, Ether prices rose until running into a wall of resistance in February, just below $3,280 which continues to hold as critical resistance. With prices rising above the 50% retracement of the 2021 move at $2,878 (now holding as support), bulls have continued to gain traction, driving prices past the key psychological resistance turned support at $3,000, ETH/USD continues to eye $3,200 in an effort to retest the February high of $3,280.

Ethereum Daily Chart

Bitcoin, Ethereum Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD Key Levels

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold (XAU/USD) Forecast: Spontaneous Breakout may be Short-Lived
Gold (XAU/USD) Forecast: Spontaneous Breakout may be Short-Lived
2022-03-25 20:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY, EUR/USD Chart Setups
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY, EUR/USD Chart Setups
2022-03-20 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Cable Testing Key Levels Ahead of UK CPI
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Cable Testing Key Levels Ahead of UK CPI
2022-03-19 22:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Support Breakout Eyed, 2022 Lows in Play
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Support Breakout Eyed, 2022 Lows in Play
2022-03-19 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Ethereum