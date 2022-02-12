Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Range Set up to Break Soon

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Breaks Down and Dollar Rallies as Ukraine Worries Compete with Rate Expectations
2022-02-12 04:04:00
US Dollar Steady as Consumer Sentiment Falls to 11-year Lows
2022-02-11 15:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast – WTI Retains Bullish Profile Amid Rising Geopolitical Risks
2022-02-12 04:00:00
Oil, Gold Push Higher as US Intelligence Suggests Russia Could Invade Ukraine “Next Week”
2022-02-11 19:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Where Will Sports Bettors Go After the Super Bowl?
2022-02-12 19:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast: At a Potential Tipping Point
2022-02-12 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Where Will Sports Bettors Go After the Super Bowl?
2022-02-12 19:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Technical Forecast: Bullion juggles between inflation and rate hikes
2022-02-11 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Sterling Forecast: Will Crucial UK Inflation Data Validate Rate Hike Expectations?
2022-02-11 17:17:00
US Dollar Steady as Consumer Sentiment Falls to 11-year Lows
2022-02-11 15:15:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Steady as Consumer Sentiment Falls to 11-year Lows
2022-02-11 15:15:00
Euro Smashed as US Dollar Gains and Yields Spike Post CPI. Will EUR/USD Fall?
2022-02-11 06:00:00
More View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Range Set up to Break Soon

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Range Set up to Break Soon

Paul Robinson, Strategist

CAD Technical Forecast: Neutral until breakout

  • USD/CAD is stuck in a trading range at the moment
  • There are key bottom and top-side levels to watch
  • Move in either direction will bring big long-term levels into play

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Range Set up to Break Soon

USD/CAD has been chopping around the past couple of weeks, but that is likely to change soon. There are thresholds on both sides that if they break will have price running towards one long-term level or another.

A breakout above 12712 is seen as leading USD/CAD toward major long-term resistance around the 12950 level. This level dates to December 2019 and has been in play on several occasions, with its most recent inflection point occurring in December.

If the range breaks to the downside beneath 12632, look for selling to take USD/CAD down to confluent support. This support is made up of a trend-line from the June 1 low and 200-day moving average. A big spot, indeed.

We may not see a clean break develop just yet, but if this the case then the extended period of sideways price action could make for an even stronger move when a breakout does occur. We could also see a fake-out move from the range, then a reversal through the other side of it. We will want to be nimble in the event we do get a shake-out move first.

Advertisement

USD/CAD Daily Chart

Please add a description for the image.

USD/CAD Charts by TradingView

RESOURCES FOR FOREX TRADERS

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/USDCAD/

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast: At a Potential Tipping Point
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast: At a Potential Tipping Point
2022-02-12 12:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast – WTI Retains Bullish Profile Amid Rising Geopolitical Risks
Crude Oil Forecast – WTI Retains Bullish Profile Amid Rising Geopolitical Risks
2022-02-12 04:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Technical Forecast: Bullion juggles between inflation and rate hikes
Gold (XAU/USD) Technical Forecast: Bullion juggles between inflation and rate hikes
2022-02-11 20:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-09 18:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed
USDOLLAR