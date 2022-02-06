British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, EUR/GBP Charts to Watch

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-02-06 09:00:00
Euro Weekly Forecast: EUR/USD Upside Rally May be Waning after ‘Hawkish’ ECB
2022-02-06 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: New 2022 High Sees WTI Pass $90 Per Barrel, Will $100 Follow?
2022-02-05 04:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Oil Sets Fresh 7-Year High, $100 Now in Sight
2022-02-04 18:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Outlook Turns Dicey Again
2022-02-05 12:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Whipsaw May Continue: Earnings Outlook - Disney, Twitter, Uber, Alibaba
2022-02-04 22:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Rising Rates Still Problematic
2022-02-06 16:00:00
Weekly Gold Technical Forecast: Bear Flag Hints at Downside Risk
2022-02-04 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-02-06 09:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, EUR/GBP Charts to Watch
2022-02-06 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-02-06 09:00:00
EURUSD Leads as Rate Speculation Dominates, Where are Risk Trends Heading?
2022-02-05 16:00:00
More View more
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, EUR/GBP Charts to Watch

British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, EUR/GBP Charts to Watch

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, EUR/GBP

  • GBP/USD weakened late last week, putting in a higher low from January’s peak
  • GBP/CAD outlook looks neutral after prices fall short of putting in new yearly high
  • EUR/GBP hidden bearish divergence may see prices head back toward key support

GBP/USD Technical Forecast: Slightly Bearish

The British Pound made headway against the US Dollar last week, but a surge in the US Dollar on Friday trimmed gains, ending around 1% higher. Before the late-week pullback, GBP/USD hit the highest level since mid-January before prices broke down from a Head and Shoulders pattern, falling to the 100-day Simple Moving Average.

A break lower could push prices down toward the yearly low at 1.3356. Alternatively, further strength would target the 161.8% Fibonacci extension, a level that served as resistance last week, before aiming at the high-profile 200-day SMA. The trend may favor a move lower this week, considering prices put in the third higher low since early January.

GBP/USD – 8-Hour Chart

gbpusd chart

Chart created with TradingView

GBP/CAD Technical Forecast: Neutral

British Pound was also a gainer against the Canadian Dollar, with GBP/CAD rising nearly a full percentage point. However, the move higher fell just short of taking out the 2021 high, set in early January at 1.7313, but it still marks the highest weekly candlestick close of the year. A bearish divergence was formed with the RSI oscillator making a higher high while prices failed to do so.

That coincides with a weakening MACD oscillator, represented by the falling histogram, suggesting momentum has stalled out. A bullish cross between the 50- and 100-day SMAs offer a conflicting technical signal. That said, the outlook remains more neutral until prices take out the nearby 2022 high, which would break the bearish divergence.

GBP/CAD – 8-Hour Chart

gbpcad

Chart created with TradingView

EUR/GBP Technical Forecast: Bearish

The Euro impressively defeated the Pound, with EUR/GBP rising 1.69% to the highest level since December 23. That move pierced the 50- and 100-day SMAs on that ascent. If prices continue higher this week, the 200-day SMA may offer some resistance. Alternatively, if prices reverse lower, a major zone of resistance from 2016 may underpin prices. There is also a hidden bearish divergence showing between prices and the RSI oscillator (indicated by the red lines on the chart). That is when prices set a lower high as an oscillator - in this case RSI - sets a higher high. The latter can at times hint at downtrend resumption.

EUR/GBP – 8-Hour Chart

eurgbp chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-02-06 09:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Outlook Turns Dicey Again
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Outlook Turns Dicey Again
2022-02-05 12:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: New 2022 High Sees WTI Pass $90 Per Barrel, Will $100 Follow?
Crude Oil Forecast: New 2022 High Sees WTI Pass $90 Per Barrel, Will $100 Follow?
2022-02-05 04:00:00
Weekly Gold Technical Forecast: Bear Flag Hints at Downside Risk
Weekly Gold Technical Forecast: Bear Flag Hints at Downside Risk
2022-02-04 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/CAD
EUR/GBP
Bullish
GBP/USD
Mixed