News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-01 18:30:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Morning Star, ECB on Deck
2022-02-01 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Crude to Avoid Bear Market as Supply Constraints Persist
2022-02-01 11:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: CAD Chasing Oil Higher - Levels to Watch
2022-02-01 09:05:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2022-01-31 13:15:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecasts For Next Week: Bear Bounce
2022-01-29 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-01 18:30:00
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Risks Deeper Correction- XAU/USD Levels
2022-02-01 17:02:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-01 18:30:00
British Pound Price Analysis: GBP/USD Lacks Momentum Prior to BoE
2022-02-01 18:15:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-01 18:30:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2022-02-01 07:00:00
More View more
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed

Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

February FX Seasonality Overview:

  • February tends to be a risk-off kind of month, with the Japanese Yen and US Dollar faring better than growth-linked currencies like the Australian and New Zealand Dollars.
  • US stocks tend to have a mixed performance, but the past 5-years have generally produced losses for the major indexes.
  • Despite a bid in safe haven currencies, gold prices tend to decline in February.

The beginning of the month warrants a review of the seasonal patterns that have influenced forex markets over the past several years. For February, our focus is on the trailing 5-year and 10-year performances, both of which fully capture trading during the era of quantitative easing and expanding government deficits since the 2008/2009 Global Financial Crisis – not dissimilar from the environment we find ourselves in during the coronavirus pandemic recovery.

Now that we’re in a period of time where central banks are starting to end their QE programs and raise interest rates, alongside a significant reduction in fiscal stimulus efforts by governments, it may be the case that the 5-year averages are especially useful guideposts to help understand how FX, stocks, and precious metals will performing over the next month.

Monthly Forex Seasonality Summary – February 2022

Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD &amp; NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed

Forex Seasonality in Euro (via EUR/USD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD &amp; NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed

February is a very bearish month for EUR/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the worst month of the year for the pair, averaging a loss of -1.12%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the fourth worst month of the year, averaging a loss of -0.57%.

Forex Seasonality in British Pound (via GBP/USD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD &amp; NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed

February is a very bearish month for GBP/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the second worst month of the year for the pair, averaging a loss of -0.94%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the second worst month of the year, averaging a loss of -0.60%.

Forex Seasonality in Japanese Yen (via USD/JPY)

Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD &amp; NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed

February isa neutral month for USD/JPY, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the sixth best month of the year for the pair, averaging a gain of +0.27%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the sixth worst month of the year, averaging a gain of +0.33%.

Forex Seasonality in Australian Dollar (via AUD/USD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD &amp; NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed

February is a very bearish month for AUD/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the second worst month of the year for the pair, averaging a loss of -1.40%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the fifth worst month of the year, averaging a loss of -0.46%.

Forex Seasonality in New Zealand Dollar (via NZD/USD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD &amp; NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed

February isa bearish month for NZD/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the third worst month of the year for the pair, averaging a loss of -1.62%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the fourth worst month of the year, averaging a gain of +0.06%.

Forex Seasonality in Canadian Dollar (via USD/CAD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD &amp; NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed

February is a very bullish month for USD/CAD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the best month of the year for the pair, averaging a gain of +1.52%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the fifth best month of the year, averaging a gain of +0.43%.

Forex Seasonality in Swiss Franc (via USD/CHF)

Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD &amp; NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed

February is a very bullish month for USD/CHF, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the second best month of the year for the pair, averaging a gain of +1.14%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the fourth best month of the year, averaging a gain of +0.53%.

Forex Seasonality in US S&P 500

Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD &amp; NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed

February isa mixed month for the US S&P 500, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the third worst month of the year for the index, averaging a loss of -0.60%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the sixth worst month of the year, averaging a gain of +1.15%.

Forex Seasonality in Gold (via XAU/USD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD &amp; NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed

February is a bearish month for gold (XAU/USD), from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the third worst month of the year for the precious metal, averaging a loss of -1.17%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the sixth worst of the year, averaging a loss of -0.14%.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: The Path of Least Resistance is Lower
EUR Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: The Path of Least Resistance is Lower
2022-01-31 09:30:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Sell-off Slides into BoE
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Sell-off Slides into BoE
2022-01-30 03:00:00
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: USD/CAD, AUD/CAD, EUR/CAD – Charts to Watch
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: USD/CAD, AUD/CAD, EUR/CAD – Charts to Watch
2022-01-29 20:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecasts For Next Week: Bear Bounce
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecasts For Next Week: Bear Bounce
2022-01-29 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
USD/JPY
Mixed
GBP/USD
Mixed
AUD/USD
Mixed
USD/CAD
Mixed
NZD/USD
Bearish