British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Sell-off Slides into BoE

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bear Flag Break Seeks Support
2022-01-28 08:55:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rate Turns to US PCE after Lowest Close Since June 2020
2022-01-28 04:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Russia-Ukraine Crisis Creates Upside Risks for WTI & Brent Prices
2022-01-29 04:00:00
DXY Dollar Index Leaps to New Highs on a Hawkish Fed. Will USD Keep Going North?
2022-01-28 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecasts For Next Week: Bear Bounce
2022-01-29 12:00:00
Equities Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Fed Policy is a Bigger Threat to Equities Than Omicron
2022-01-27 09:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Snaps January Opening Range Amid Detailed Fed Exit Strategy
2022-01-30 00:00:00
Gold Price Forecast – XAU/USD Declining Towards Big Spot on Charts
2022-01-28 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Sell-off Slides into BoE
2022-01-30 03:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Awaits Potential BoE Balance Sheet Bonanza
2022-01-28 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Uptrend Ready to Resume after Fed? PCE Next
2022-01-27 06:30:00
Dollar Rally and S&P 500 Volatility – What Drives Markets Now?
2022-01-27 03:00:00
More View more
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Sell-off Slides into BoE

British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Sell-off Slides into BoE

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Sterling (GBP/USD) Technical Price Outlook: Neutral

  • Sterling technical trade level update – Weekly Chart
  • GBP/USD reversal off resistance 52-week moving average plunges to fresh monthly lows
  • Weekly resistance 1.3529, 1.3676 (key) – support 1.3245/72 (key),1.3075
Advertisement

The British Pound plummeted more than 1.2% against the US Dollar this week with GBP/USD breaking to fresh monthly lows. The losses now amount to a decline of nearly 3% off the January high and while Cable may find some refuge here near-term, further losses are likely in the weeks ahead. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the GBP/USD weekly chart. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Sterling technical setup and more.

Sterling Price Chart - GBP/USD Weekly

British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Sell-off Slides into BoE

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on Tradingview

Notes:In my last Sterling Technical Forecast we noted that GBP/USD had, “stretched into confluent resistance and while this breakout does threaten a larger advance, the immediate rally may be vulnerable while below 1.3746- watch the weekly close.” The high was registered that week with Sterling reversing sharply to mark a second weekly decline to fresh monthly lows. Price is now attempting to break below confluent support at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the December advance at 1.3391 – looking for possible price inflection here at the median-line.

A break lower would expose a more significant support zone at 1.3245/71- a region defined by the 2020 yearly open, the 61.8% retracement of the 2018 decline and the 2021 low-week close. Weakness beyond his threshold could fuel another accelerated sell-off with the next support objective eyed beyond the 2021 low at the 61.8% extension at 1.3075. Weekly resistance now eyed at the yearly-open at 1.3529 with a breach / close above the high-week close at 1.3676 needed to validate a breakout of the broader 2021 downtrend.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom Line:A reversal off downtrend resistance and a break below the January opening-range keeps the focus on near-term support here at the median-line. From at trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops – rallies should be capped by the yearly open IF price is indeed heading lower. Keep in mind the BoE interest decision and US non-farm payrolls (NFP) are on tap next week into the monthly crossover- expect volatility. I’ll publish an updated Sterling Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term GBP/USD technical trade levels.

Sterling Trader Sentiment - GBP/USD Price Chart

British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Sell-off Slides into BoE
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long GBP/USD - the ratio stands at +1.37 (57.85% of traders are long) – typically weak bearish reading
  • Long positions are 1.79% higher than yesterday and 9.62% higher from last week
  • Short positions are 0.83% lower than yesterday and 29.27% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

---

UK / US Economic Calendar

British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Sell-off Slides into BoE

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: USD/CAD, AUD/CAD, EUR/CAD – Charts to Watch
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: USD/CAD, AUD/CAD, EUR/CAD – Charts to Watch
2022-01-29 20:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecasts For Next Week: Bear Bounce
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecasts For Next Week: Bear Bounce
2022-01-29 12:00:00
Gold Price Forecast – XAU/USD Declining Towards Big Spot on Charts
Gold Price Forecast – XAU/USD Declining Towards Big Spot on Charts
2022-01-28 20:00:00
Oil Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Bullish Fatigue and Potential Bearish Reversal
Oil Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Bullish Fatigue and Potential Bearish Reversal
2022-01-25 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
USDOLLAR