Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2022: Start of Year Bodes Well for AUD, GBP, Gold

January FX Seasonality Overview:

The first month of the year tends to see gains for commodities and commodity-linked currencies.

January is the best month of the year for gold prices in recent history.

Typical losses by the US Dollar tend to bode well for Australian, Canadian, and New Zealand Dollars.

The beginning of the month warrants a review of the seasonal patterns that have influenced forex markets over the past several years. For December, our focus is on the trailing 5-year and 10-year performances, both of which fully capture trading during the era of quantitative easing and expanding government deficits since the 2008/2009 Global Financial Crisis – not dissimilar from the environment we find ourselves in during the coronavirus pandemic recovery.

However, a caveat is needed at the start of 2022: we are at the beginning stages of a Fed hike cycle. Asset purchases will cease by March, where rates markets are currently pricing in the first 25-bps rate hike from the FOMC. Environments in which the Federal Reserve is hiking rates while other major central banks – mainly the Bank of Japan and European Central Bank – are persisting with stimulative policies tend to produce bullish outcomes for the US Dollar.

Insofar as both EUR/USD and USD/JPY seasonality metrics tend to favor US Dollar weakness, it may be best to discount that perspective this month. The same goes for gold prices, which typically have had a strong start to the year; a stronger US Dollar and rising US Treasury yields tend to be negative for bullion.

Monthly Forex Seasonality Summary – January 2022

Forex Seasonality in Euro (via EUR/USD)

January is a bullish month for EUR/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the third best month of the year for the pair, averaging a gain of +0.84%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the sixth best month of the year, averaging a loss of -0.08%.

Forex Seasonality in British Pound (via GBP/USD)

January is a bullish month for GBP/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the best month of the year for the pair, averaging a gain of +1.93%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the fourth best month of the year, averaging a gain of +0.12%.

Forex Seasonality in Japanese Yen (via USD/JPY)

January is a very bearish for USD/JPY, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the worst month of the year for the pair, averaging a loss of -1.25%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the worst month of the year, averaging a loss of -0.56%.

Forex Seasonality in Australian Dollar (via AUD/USD)

January is a bullish month for AUD/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the second best month of the year for the pair, averaging a gain of +1..24%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the fifth best month of the year, averaging a gain of +0.09%.

Forex Seasonality in New Zealand Dollar (via NZD/USD)

January is a bullish month for NZD/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the second best month of the year for the pair, averaging a gain of +1.64%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the fifth best month of the year, averaging a gain of +0.28%.

Forex Seasonality in Canadian Dollar (via USD/CAD)

January is a mixed month for USD/CAD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the worst month of the year for the pair, averaging a loss of -1.31%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the third best month of the year, averaging a gain of +0.74%.

Forex Seasonality in Swiss Franc (via USD/CHF)

January is a very bearish month for USD/CHF, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the third worst month of the year for the pair, averaging a loss of -1.17%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the worst month of the year, averaging a loss of -1.22%.

Forex Seasonality in US S&P 500

January is a bullish for the US S&P 500, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the fourth best month of the year for the index, averaging a gain of +2.8%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the sixth best month of the year, averaging a gain of +1.17%.

Forex Seasonality in Gold (via XAU/USD)

January is a very bullish month for gold (XAU/USD), from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the second best month of the year for the precious metal, averaging a gain of +2.77%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the best month of the year, averaging a gain of +4.15%.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist