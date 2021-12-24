GBP Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Can the Bulls Capture the Trend?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Still No Rate Hike, Still No Euro Recovery
2021-12-24 20:00:00
Gold Prices Lift as the US Dollar Battles Sentiment. Will XAU/USD Break Higher?
2021-12-24 01:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Jumps on Upbeat Outlook and Softer US Dollar. Where To For WTI?
2021-12-23 01:30:00
Crude Oil May Rise Further on EIA Cushing Inventory Levels
2021-12-22 04:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will the Santa Claus Rally Finally Begin? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-12-23 15:30:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-12-23 10:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Fed Hiking Cycle Impact on Gold
2021-12-24 11:30:00
Gold Prices Lift as the US Dollar Battles Sentiment. Will XAU/USD Break Higher?
2021-12-24 01:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Can the Bulls Capture the Trend?
2021-12-24 22:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index at Ascending Triangle Support, USD/JPY Eyes 2021 Highs
2021-12-23 20:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index at Ascending Triangle Support, USD/JPY Eyes 2021 Highs
2021-12-23 20:30:00
DXY Index Weakens as US Dollar has Mixed Fortunes Before PCE Data. Will it Recover?
2021-12-23 06:00:00
More View more
GBP Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Can the Bulls Capture the Trend?

GBP Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Can the Bulls Capture the Trend?

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

GBP Retaliates Against Major Counterparts

The downward trajectory pertaining to the British Pound has recently developed against the greenback which currently holds firm at technical support and resistance levels which may persist into the new year.

With central banks now turning more hawkish, the British Pound may be supported against major currency pairs, pushing prices to key psychological levels of historical moves.

GBP/USD Rebounds Off Channel Support

After bouncing off of long-term support, GBP/USD has rebounded from the key psychological level of 0.750 which continues to provide support for the imminent move.

With fundamentals now supporting the bullish move, the rebound off the rising channel suggests that further bullish momentum may be at play if the Sterling can sustain its bullish move.

GBP/USD Monthly Chart

GBP/USD Monthly Chart

Chart Prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

However, with regards to EUR/GBP, price action has fallen below trendline support with the moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) resting below the zero line. With fundamentals now being priced in, the next quarter may provide further bearish support for the imminent move.

EUR/GBP Monthly Chart

EUR/GBP Monthly Chart

Chart Prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-22 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-12-17 18:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Bull Flag Emerges Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Bull Flag Emerges Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
2021-12-12 09:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY – Big Week for GBP
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY – Big Week for GBP
2021-12-12 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
USDOLLAR