News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: DXY Primed Ahead of CPI Data
2021-12-04 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-12-03 16:06:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Drops a 6th Straight Week Amid Extreme Volatility
2021-12-04 20:36:00
S&P 500, Crude Oil, Gold & More: Macro Technical Outlook
2021-12-03 14:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-12-04 12:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-12-03 06:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast – XAU/USD Testing Big Level of ‘Hidden’ Support
2021-12-03 21:00:00
S&P 500, Crude Oil, Gold & More: Macro Technical Outlook
2021-12-03 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Forecast: Omicron Adds Uncertainty to BoE Rate Rise
2021-12-03 17:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-12-03 16:06:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
If Volatility Remains Elevated, Risk of an Unseasonal S&P 500 Bear Trend Uncomfortably High
2021-12-04 04:30:00
USD/JPY Rate Attempts to Defend November Low Ahead of US NFP Report
2021-12-02 16:30:00
More View more
Crude Oil Drops a 6th Straight Week Amid Extreme Volatility

Crude Oil Drops a 6th Straight Week Amid Extreme Volatility

John Kicklighter, Chief Strategist

Technical Forecast for US Crude Oil: Neutral

  • After suffering its second worst monthly loss since 2008 (after the April 2020 inversion), crude oil managed to reign in its bleeding this past week
  • Despite a decelerated tumble of only -2.8% this last week after the -10.3% tumble the week before, the commodity is still in a six-week spiral
  • A critical technical floor of overlapping Fibonacci’s and pivot levels stands at the 62.50 to 61.50 zone

The bears are still in control of US crude oil, but a serious support level has come into play for the bulls looking to keep the larger, post-pandemic trend in play. The zone between 61.50 and 62.50 carries with it very conspicuous influence for chart watchers. At the higher end of that range, we have the 61.8 percent Fibonnaci retracement pulled from the historical range of the commodity – from the highs set back in 2008 down to the low set with the unprecedented inversion back in April 2020. For more recent reference, we have the range of rejected bearish rejections stretched out over the past six months. This past Thursday’s sharp reversal from that zone further built up the weight of the area and in turn drew the battle lines.

Chart of US Crude Oil with Volume and the 200-Day Moving Average (Daily)

Crude Oil Drops a 6th Straight Week Amid Extreme Volatility

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

The most important picture of the trading landscape that I see ahead is the degree of volatility. When markets are more active, there is a greater chance of tipping into an ‘accidental’ break. Given the state of liquidity and the unsure backdrop of the ‘risk’ market, this accident can trigger an unintended cascade. Should fears over the sanctity of ‘risk on’ continue to build into the coming week, a volatile stab at 62.50 is more probable. And, if we clear that floor, we unusual market conditions that can override the expected December fade to make something more of a bearish resolution. Consider volatility hallmarks like the daily ‘wicks’. There has been a notable increase of intraday reversals to levels not seen since the height of the pandemic. Then there is also the 5-day ATR which is in similar territory. So long as volatility remains high, oil traders should be squarely focused on the strength of the 62.50 level.

Chart of US Crude Oil with 200-Day SMA, 5-Day ATR and Wicks (Daily)

Crude Oil Drops a 6th Straight Week Amid Extreme Volatility

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Pulling back to appreciate the bigger picture for a moment, the weekly chart only throws into greater relief the intensity of the past month-and-a-half reversal. While there is still a post-pandemic bullish inclination with higher swing lows, the situation is precarious with a six-week tumble with clear pressure on the aforementioned technical floor and unusual volume to boot. In this environment, there will be exceptional sensitivity to headlines and cross correlation to other risk assets.

Chart of US Crude Oil with 50-Week Moving Average and Volume and Consecutive Candles (Weekly)

Crude Oil Drops a 6th Straight Week Amid Extreme Volatility

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Finally a look at speculative positioning. Net speculative futures positioning took a dive well before this most recent check lower, and the move now seems fortuities – if early. This past week, futures trades further eased back on their long view, but not to the same dramatic scale as underlying price action from the previous two weeks. There is a remarkable disconnect here on this positioning to price relative to some other assets; so traders should not lean to heavily on the signal or contrarian signal to be evaluated here.

Chart of US Crude Oil Futures Overlaid with Net Speculative Futures Positioning (Weekly)

Crude Oil Drops a 6th Straight Week Amid Extreme Volatility

Chart Created by John Kicklighter with Data from Bloomberg

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
Dow, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-12-04 12:00:00
Gold Price Forecast – XAU/USD Testing Big Level of ‘Hidden’ Support
Gold Price Forecast – XAU/USD Testing Big Level of ‘Hidden’ Support
2021-12-03 21:00:00
S&P 500 Technical Forecast: Wilting Bullish Momentum Foreshadows Possible Pullback
S&P 500 Technical Forecast: Wilting Bullish Momentum Foreshadows Possible Pullback
2021-11-20 12:00:00
Gold Price Forecast – XAU/USD Charts Generally Bullish
Gold Price Forecast – XAU/USD Charts Generally Bullish
2021-11-19 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude