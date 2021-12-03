News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-12-03 16:06:00
2021-12-03 16:06:00
US Dollar Pre-NFP Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-12-02 19:03:00
2021-12-02 19:03:00
S&P 500, Crude Oil, Gold & More: Macro Technical Outlook
2021-12-03 14:00:00
2021-12-03 14:00:00
Crude Oil Overview: OPEC+ Agrees on Output Increase, Oil's Sharp sell-off Analyzed
2021-12-03 10:30:00
2021-12-03 10:30:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-12-03 06:00:00
2021-12-03 06:00:00
Dow Attempts Recovery, Nasdaq 100 Still in Reversal Pattern with NFPs and Seasonality at Play
2021-12-03 03:00:00
2021-12-03 03:00:00
Gold Price Forecast – XAU/USD Testing Big Level of 'Hidden' Support
2021-12-03 21:00:00
2021-12-03 21:00:00
S&P 500, Crude Oil, Gold & More: Macro Technical Outlook
2021-12-03 14:00:00
2021-12-03 14:00:00
GBP Forecast: Omicron Adds Uncertainty to BoE Rate Rise
2021-12-03 17:30:00
2021-12-03 17:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-12-03 16:06:00
2021-12-03 16:06:00
USD/JPY Rate Attempts to Defend November Low Ahead of US NFP Report
2021-12-02 16:30:00
2021-12-02 16:30:00
Japanese Yen Caught Out on Fed Hawkishness and Omicron. Will USD/JPY Break?
2021-12-02 06:00:00
2021-12-02 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast – XAU/USD Testing Big Level of ‘Hidden’ Support

Gold Price Forecast – XAU/USD Testing Big Level of ‘Hidden’ Support

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Gold Price Technical Outlook: Neutral

  • Gold is testing a level that has been in play many times
  • Current trend and tone suggest the level will break

Gold Price Forecast – XAU/USD Testing Big Level of ‘Hidden’ Support

Gold is currently testing an important area of support that dates back to May 2020. The area around 1765 has been highly influential many times as support, with the most recent occurrence coming early last month before gold rallied nearly $120.

Thus far, the current test is an uninspiring one as the general tone and trend remain negative in the near-term. If gold can’t get into gear soon, then look for a break towards lower levels. The key is seen as how the developing descending wedge unfolds.

Turning to the 4-hr chart we can see a developing wedge that indicates a decline in volatility that will result in a burst in volatility.

A downward thrust into the 1750s could lead gold to a trend-line running up from March 2020, currently residing in the mid-1730s. A break below the trend-line would have the September low at 1722 in focus. On the flip-side, a top-side breakout will quickly have the 200-day moving average in play at 1791, followed by a recent spike-high at 1815.

All-in-all, gold is at a big spot on the daily chart and the pattern on the 4-hr chart is seen as determining how things play out. In wait-and-see mode until the short-term technical pattern confirms a break one way or the other.

Gold Price Daily Chart

Gold Price 4-hr Chart

Gold Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

