Gold Price Forecast – XAU/USD Charts Generally Bullish

Gold Price Technical Outlook: Neutral to Bullish

Gold is consolidating after breaking out early in the month

Price action after big rally suggests more gains coming

Gold Price Forecast – XAU/USD Consolidating After Breakout

Gold broke out hard to begin the month, looking like it has passed the first phase of what could be a macro event from technical perspective. Since the summer of 2020 a broad wedge has been forming, and while price didn’t wedge even further towards the apex the pattern looks good nevertheless.

This sets the stage for a big-picture rally as we close out 2021 and head into a new year. In the short-term the outlook is also looking bullish within that broader context. The rip from early this month has held well, with gold moving horizontally. This is a positive.

A breakout from the consolidation above 1877 is seen as sending gold higher to the June peak at 1916. This could perhaps be a bit of a roadblock and induce another correction. We will have to watch momentum should it soon get to that point to determine how impactful that high will be.

On the flip-side, to turn the outlook negative in the near-term gold will need to make a strong break lower, but it wouldn’t be long before significant support around the recent breakout could stop selling pressure.

If we see the area around 1834 tested, it may offer a solid risk/reward entry for would-be longs. The low of a turn off support could be used for determining stops on a long position.

In any event, at the moment the outlook appears neutral at worst with a couple of bullish scenarios to think about. It will take some flipping of the script before the outlook turns decisively bearish.

Gold Price Weekly Chart

Gold Price Daily Chart

Gold Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX