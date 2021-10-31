News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-FOMC: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2021-10-31 08:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally More Likely After Traders Ignore Dovish Lagarde
2021-10-31 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook: Oil Prices Remain Supported Ahead of OPEC+
2021-10-30 12:23:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-29 12:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for Next Week
2021-10-30 04:00:00
Shiba Inu (SHIB), Spot Gold (XAU/USD) & NASDAQ 100 Index (NDX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-10-29 15:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Shiba Inu (SHIB), Spot Gold (XAU/USD) & NASDAQ 100 Index (NDX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-10-29 15:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bears Push Break Ahead of the Fed - XAU/USD Levels
2021-10-29 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-FOMC: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2021-10-31 08:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Forecast: Failure to Clear Cluster Resistance Can Steer Cable Lower
2021-10-30 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-FOMC: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2021-10-31 08:00:00
Bank of Japan (BoJ) Preview: Outlook Report to Provide Fresh Update
2021-10-28 01:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • It was a big week for US Dollar price action but it’s perhaps an even bigger week ahead given the economic calendar, with both NFP and FOMC on the docket. Get your weekly US Dollar technical forecast from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/IBL6lFFlRn https://t.co/2V86D4Fvxh
  • Looking for a new way to trade reversals? One of the most used reversal candle patterns is known as the Harami. Like most candlestick formation patterns, the Harami tells a story about sentiment in the market. Get better with trading reversals here: https://t.co/rfwUWJfbz9 https://t.co/SP0zC7Jmep
  • Rather than focusing on earning a specific number of pips per day, traders need to focus on what can be controlled. In trading terms this relates to following a strategy perfectly, with no emotion or hesitation. Learn more here: https://t.co/6ZH026QLRN https://t.co/9iISYMK9c5
  • Canadian Dollar slipped for the second consecutive week as USD/CAD tries support near the July lows. Get your weekly Canadian Dollar forecast from @MBForex here: https://t.co/SzASIRD181 https://t.co/toZtJMtQOy
  • I'm sure you've all heard about trend trading. Sharpen your knowledge here: https://t.co/KoxcDJFYWt https://t.co/ylJGYnIHo8
  • Markets move in cycles, and stocks do too, with certain sectors carrying more attraction in various backdrops. Learn more here. https://t.co/hOq9ccyuEx https://t.co/nOUQoNEjla
  • The reaction in the FX markets to last Thursday’s comments by the ECB President was odd: she was dovish, yet the Euro climbed. That suggests more near-term upside for the currency. Get your weekly Euro forecast from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/oZyF5J2cxn https://t.co/LkhSkEEYYy
  • Get your basics right. Find out what is stock market volatility and how you can trade It here. https://t.co/wmYfTRIXvu https://t.co/gMlFbOmJil
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/7JTVK8Peyz
  • Further your forex knowledge and gain insights from our expert analyst @MBforex on $AUD with our free Q4 market analysis guide available today. https://t.co/z85CIVYiuK https://t.co/Ws1T9ML4Fu
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-FOMC: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY

US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-FOMC: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

US Dollar Technical Forecast: Bullish

  • The US Dollar put in a big day on Friday following PCE data, setting a bullish engulfing pattern that keeps the door open for continuation into next week.
  • Next week is loaded for US markets with both FOMC and NFP on the docket with the Fed expected to announce a start to tapering asset purchases.
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.

Next week brings the Fed followed by NFP, so it looks to be a really big week for financial markets around the world and especially in the US.

The wide expectation at this point is for the Fed to announce a start to tapering asset purchases, but the bigger question is what else they might say, specifically pointing at rate policy in the near-term as markets have run away from the bank’s prior projections. And with inflation remaining strong, illustrated by the Friday read of PCE coming in at 4.4%, there’s no wonder that markets have started to question the ‘transitory’ narrative that’s been pushed by the bank for much of this year.

In the US Dollar, the currency has pushed up to a fresh weekly high after a bearish tilt showed in the first four days of last week’s price action. From the weekly chart below, we can see prices responding above the bullish trendline, showing a bullish engulf pattern that will often be followed with the aim of bullish continuation.

US Dollar Weekly Price Chart

US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-FOMC: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD, DXY on Tradingview

EUR/USD Splashes Lower

It was a generally positive week for the Euro until Friday came along. The single currency was smashed after Euro inflation numbers were released. And the combination of the ECB’s comments on Thursday and the inflation print on Friday, which saw YoY come in at 3.7%, there was a pretty clear deviation between the US and Euro outlays and that deviation was priced back-in as EUR/USD slid back down to a fresh weekly low.

Longer-term, there is some bullish potential here, as shown by a falling wedge formation. But those formations are more pertinent for price rather than time, and if EUR/USD can continue the Friday descent into next week, and breach the 1.1448 level, that formation can quickly be negated.

This week’s weakness was intense and it looks like EUR/USD may soon be probing the 1.1448-1.1500 support zone before too long, and the next big zone to come into the equation is in the vicinity of the 1.1200 handle.

EUR/USD Weekly Price Chart

US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-FOMC: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EURUSD on Tradingview

GBP/USD Bull Flag

Another setup that could denote eventual USD weakness can be seen in GBP/USD. The pair is currently showing a bull flag formation on the weekly chart and there was a very decent amount of grind at resistance of 1.3835 this week.

Interestingly, the UK may actually see faster rate hikes than the US yet the US currency continues to outpace the Pound, at least for now. This highlights how a pair like EUR/GBP may be conducive for some downside, playing off of the additional weakness that had shown in the above setup.

In GBP/USD, that bull flag is going to have to wait for a test of that 1.3835 level before that door can be re-opened. The weekly chart in GBP/USD is currently showing as an evening star formation after this week’s resistance test, and this keeps the door open for a move down towards the 1.3575 level, after which the 2021 low comes into view at 1.3412.

GBP/USD Weekly Price Chart

US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-FOMC: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY

Chart prepared by James Stanley; GBPUSD on Tradingview

AUD/USD: Want to Fade USD – Look to AUD/USD

For those that do want to fade this run of USD strength, AUD/USD could be an interesting setup. The Australian Dollar has been extremely strong of late, setting another fresh three-month-high just yesterday. The pair did get caught around the .7550 level, but perhaps more noteworthy is the fact that it’s continued to hold above the .7500 big figure, even as US Dollar strength was all the rage.

AUD/USD Daily Price Chart

US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-FOMC: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY

Chart prepared by James Stanley; AUDUSD on Tradingview

USD/JPY for Rates, USD Strength Themes

The long side of USD/JPY has been especially interesting as the rates theme has come back to life, and this has some parallels to the Q1 outlay in the pair. I had noted this shortly after the September FOMC rate decision, and that theme has largely continued to run.

The rationale for the move is driven by higher rates in the US, which helps to drive the carry trade. As US rates move higher and higher, the motivation for being on the long side of USD/JPY increases as the rate deviation continues to grow. And with the Fed on the docket for next week, this is a theme that can remain on the move.

From the eight-hour chart below, we can see where USD/JPY has built in a falling wedge pattern after coming very close to the 114.74 resistance that I’ve been following. This keeps the pair looking higher with bullish potential, with current resistance showing around the 114.00 handle keeping open the possibility of a top side breakout to 115.00 psychological level and beyond.

USD/JPY Eight-Hour Price Chart

US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-FOMC: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDJPY on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Sets Support ahead of FOMC, NFP
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Sets Support ahead of FOMC, NFP
2021-10-31 04:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Forecast: Failure to Clear Cluster Resistance Can Steer Cable Lower
GBP/USD Technical Forecast: Failure to Clear Cluster Resistance Can Steer Cable Lower
2021-10-30 20:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for Next Week
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for Next Week
2021-10-30 04:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Technical Setup: GBP/USD Tests Channel Resistance
British Pound (GBP) Technical Setup: GBP/USD Tests Channel Resistance
2021-10-23 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
EUR/USD
Bearish
GBP/USD
Bearish
USD/JPY
Mixed
USDOLLAR