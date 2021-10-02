Oil Q4 Technical Forecast: Downturn in the Works?
Crude oil prices may be setting up for a downturn. The weekly chart reveals rejection from resistance clustered just below the $79/bbl figure on the WTI contract. Negative RSI divergence spoke to ebbing momentum as buyers tested this barrier, a former support dating back to August 2011. The move preceded a push down and through support defining the uptrend from spike lows in April 2020, set amid peak panic at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
WTI Crude – Weekly Chart
Chart created with TradingView, prepared by Ilya Spivak
--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC for DailyFX
