News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-01 16:00:00
Dollar Index (DXY), Natural Gas (LNG) & Nasdaq (U.S. Tech) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-10-01 10:56:00
News
Oil Q4 Technical Forecast: Downturn in the Works?
2021-10-02 13:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Torn Between Supply Fears, Grim Market Mood
2021-10-01 06:05:00
News
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-10-01 19:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-09-30 04:00:00
News
Gold Q4 Fundamental Forecast: Outlook Continues to Weaken
2021-10-02 14:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Defends Support- XAU/USD Breakout Levels
2021-10-01 18:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Q4 Technical Forecast: Have GBP Bulls Run Out of Steam?
2021-10-01 19:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-01 16:00:00
News
Yen 4Q Forecast: USD/JPY Likely Remains Skewed Higher
2021-10-02 07:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-01 16:00:00
Real Time News
Euro Q4 Technical Forecast: Balance of Risk Tilts to the Downside

Euro Q4 Technical Forecast: Balance of Risk Tilts to the Downside

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

Euro Talking Points:

  • Below is a preview from the Q4 Technical Forecast for the Euro.
  • To access the full forecast for the Euro, click on the link below.

During the third quarter, EUR/USD’s price action was unimpressive, at least up to the day this report was prepared. Volatility was mostly muted, as the daily chart shows, with the pair moving inside a range of approximately 250 pips. Seasonality is to blame for the lack of outsize swings, as summer is usually characterized by lower volume and fewer financial transactions.

Despite the market's lethargy, EUR/USD edged marginally down. It continued to trade within the confines of a medium-term descending channel and established lower highs from the previous quarter - bearish cues in both cases. The most ominous signal occurred in late July, when a “death cross” developed on the daily chart. A death cross, which occurs when the 50-day SMA pierces the 200-day SMA from top to bottom, is considered a sign of weakness and, in many cases, portends significant losses for the underlying asset.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

EUR/USD Daily Chart

Chart created withTradingView

--- Written by Diego Colman

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

