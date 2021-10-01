News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-01 16:00:00
Dollar Index (DXY), Natural Gas (LNG) & Nasdaq (U.S. Tech) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-10-01 10:56:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Torn Between Supply Fears, Grim Market Mood
2021-10-01 06:05:00
Crude Oil Price Rise Stalls Amid US Debt and Spending Fight, Output Rebound
2021-09-30 06:01:00
News
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-10-01 19:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-09-30 04:00:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Defends Support- XAU/USD Breakout Levels
2021-10-01 18:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-01 16:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Q4 Technical Forecast: Have GBP Bulls Run Out of Steam?
2021-10-01 19:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-01 16:00:00
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-01 16:00:00
USD/JPY Correction Takes Shape amid Failure to Test 2020 High
2021-10-01 15:00:00
Real Time News
  • Last week I looked at an ascending triangle in the US Dollar. That formation has since led to a bullish breakout with the Greenback pushing up to fresh yearly highs.Get your $USD market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/amGYaT7Ypb https://t.co/YUl7Fsfo3O
  • US Closing Bell Update: Dow Jones 34,327.45 +1.43% S&P 500: 4,357.09 +1.15% Nasdaq: 14,791.80 +0.70%
  • Biden's visit is raising hopes for an agreement between progressives and moderates in the House of Representatives. Just for reference, Presidents don't come to these meetings to make a case, they come to close the deal $SPX $USD $XAUUSD
  • As the third quarter of 2021 was ending, there was still no indication that the European Central Bank was considering changing its view that Eurozone inflation will be “transitory.”Get your market update from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/Jky5RLq0uf https://t.co/eafHkuoa5P
  • The #VIX vol index can be choppy & difficult to interpret sometimes If I throw a 20-day simple moving average, we can smooth out price action Over the past month, VIX has been averaging highest closes since April 6th! Put it another way, we are in an uptrend for volatility https://t.co/JWCT900wKJ
  • USD/JPY extends the decline from the monthly high (112.08) even though the update to the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) report warns of sticky inflation. Get your market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/4eobFKZgzA https://t.co/0QQy5mFnFY
  • Bitcoin posting robust gains to close out the week, currently trading just below $48,000 $BTCUSD #Bitcoin https://t.co/4Bjpc1oCVM
  • I would agree with this. Too rarely is the 'risk' associated with keeping extreme accommodation too long even addressed - much less does the magnitude of the problem get proper time of day https://t.co/vcgm4PzUwS
  • 🇧🇷 Balance of Trade (SEP) Actual: $4.32B Expected: $4.5B Previous: $7.7B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-01
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Balance of Trade (SEP) due at 18:00 GMT (15min) Expected: $4.5B Previous: $7.7B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-01
British Pound (GBP) Q4 Technical Forecast: Have GBP Bulls Run Out of Steam?

British Pound (GBP) Q4 Technical Forecast: Have GBP Bulls Run Out of Steam?

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

British Pound (GBP) Talking Points:

  • Below is a preview from the Q4 Technical Forecast for the British Pound.
  • To access the full forecast for the British Pound, click on the link below.

Much like the end of Q2, the global pandemic continues to reign over the prospects of a swift economic recovery for the UK and its major counterparts, placing vaccine rollouts at the forefront of both economic policy and projections.

Despite a strong start to 2021, an influx of stimulus and a focus on herd immunity for the EU and the US, the British Pound lagged its peers, forcing it to return gains earned earlier in the year.

An additional catalyst for the slowing momentum of the UK economy arose with the spread of the Delta variant which resulted in renewed lockdowns and a decrease in economic output.

For the GBP as a whole, Q4 may present challenges for Sterling bulls as the bullish rhetoric in the earlier part of the year continued to lose traction throughout Q3.

Rising inflationary pressure, global debt and fears over the health of the China economy are additional factors that will likely influence the performance of the Pound against major currency pairs for the remainder of the year.

To get the full GBP forecast for Q4, click on the link below:

GBP/USD Weekly Chart

GBPUSD Weekly Price Chart

Chart Prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

