News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Drop Slows, Will Gains Resume? EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2021-09-12 10:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Positive for Week Ahead, EUR/GBP Too
2021-09-12 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Weekly Forecast: The Impact of Ida, OPEC Supply Boost and China’s Oil Reserves Auction
2021-09-11 04:00:00
Oil Weekly Forecast: The Impact of Ida, OPEC Supply Boost and China’s Oil Reserves Auction
2021-09-11 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-09-11 12:00:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Near-Term Bias is Bearish, but Technical Confirmation is Needed
2021-09-10 20:00:00
Gold Prices Pressured Near 1800, Crude Oil and Copper Capped at Chart Barriers
2021-09-10 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Drop Slows, Will Gains Resume? EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2021-09-12 10:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/AUD, GBP/CHF Charts for the Week Ahead
2021-09-12 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, USDJPY and VIX Build Pressure for Breakout Risk
2021-09-10 00:30:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Beware of the Mid-Month S&P 500 Pullback. FTSE 100 Risks Geared to a Break of 7000. Get your weekly equities forecast from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/0IORmHaHBs https://t.co/OlsqdcDgP2
  • Trading bias allows traders to make informative decisions when dealing in the market. This relates to both novice and experienced traders alike. Start learning how you may be able to make more informed decisions here: https://t.co/rz7fqhRoMG https://t.co/zQTuacgl13
  • What suits your style of trading stocks or commodities? Find out what are the differences in these two markets here: https://t.co/BnA07cMV0s https://t.co/7mYRP9JnwU
  • US Dollar weakness slowed last week. Could the advance from June resume? What is the technical outlook for EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD and GBP/USD? Get your weekly USD forecast from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/Vlt2kKYDpw https://t.co/8rsGto0FR4
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/qwxqgoycM8
  • With this month’s meeting of the ECB’s policymaking Governing Council now out of the way, there is little to stop the Euro from appreciating as tighter Eurozone monetary policy draws closer. Get your weekly EUR forecast from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/Ev4zwisN1f https://t.co/DjzIuD3H54
  • The non-farm payroll (NFP) figure is a key economic indicator for the United States economy. It is also referred to as the monthly market mover. Find out why it has been given this nickname here: https://t.co/yOUVEEqhc5 https://t.co/8LuOe0HakZ
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/A9Zu5Y2mMb
  • The British Pound’s technical posture versus the US Dollar, Australian Dollar, and Swiss Franc highlights potential for actionable trade levels. Get your weekly GBP forecast from @FxWestwater here: https://t.co/kXaInJdyFP https://t.co/9U9K3DJAGd
  • The Spinning Top candlestick pattern forms part of the vast Japanese candlestick repertoire with its own distinct features. Gain a better understanding of the spinning top candlestick here: https://t.co/DWm7cBMUg9 https://t.co/wEm3ToFhDt
US Dollar Drop Slows, Will Gains Resume? EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD

US Dollar Drop Slows, Will Gains Resume? EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD – Weekly Technical Outlook

EUR/USD – Neutral

The Euro remains above lows set against the US Dollar in August when EUR/USD broke above a bullish Falling Wedge chart pattern. Follow-through after the breakout hinted that the pair could reverse the downtrend from May through the middle of August. Since then, the pair has struggled to find lasting momentum after hitting key resistance points.

Front and center is a zone of resistance between 1.1887 and 1.1909, where prices have left behind a bearish Shooting Star candlestick. Over the past few trading sessions, the pair saw some downside progress. Keep a close eye on the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), which could reinstate the upside focus. Further gains may put the spotlight on the 100-day SMA. Otherwise, EUR/USD could revisit the August low at 1.1664.

EUR/USD Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

USD/CAD – Neutral

While the US Dollar remains higher against Canadian Dollar relative to May lows, USD/CAD has spent most of its time consolidating since the middle of July. A bullish Golden Cross emerged between the 50- and 100-day SMAs in early August, offering a broader upside technical bias. Still, the pair has been consistently struggling around the July high at 1.2808, making for a key resistance point.

Resuming the May uptrend would entail pushing into the long upper wick established on August 20th. At that time, prices stopped short of the December 21st peak at 1.2957. As such, one could argue that the zone between 1.2808 – 1.2957 makes for a critical, wide range of resistance. To the downside, the 100-day SMA could emerge as pivotal support and help reinstate the upside focus. Breaking below that may open the door to revisiting the 2021 low.

USD/CAD Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

AUD/USD – Bearish

The US Dollar could see some renewed strength against the Australian Dollar ahead. AUD/USD left behind a Bearish Harami last week, opening the door to a turn lower. Moreover, a bearish Death Cross between the 50- and 100-day SMAs remains in play. Key support could be the 0.7329 – 0.7290 inflection zone. Beyond that sits the August 27th low at 0.7222 before opening the door to testing the August low at 0.7106.

In the event of a turn higher instead, the 100-day SMA could step in as key resistance, pivoting the Aussie lower. Moreover, a potential falling trendline from February may keep the dominant downtrend intact. In other words, there may still be room for upside potential, but the medium-term bias seems to be tilted to the downside.

AUD/USD Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

GBP/USD – Neutral

The US Dollar remains in a consolidative state against the British Pound. In the medium term, GBP/USD seems to be oscillating within the boundaries of a bullish Rectangle. The floor of the chart pattern seems to be between 1.3572 and 1.3671. The latest test of this zone could hint that the pair may climb towards the ceiling, which appears to be a range between 1.4182 and 1.4251.

Breaking above the ceiling may open the door to resuming the uptrend seen from September 2020 through February 2021. Still, a bearish Death Cross between the 50- and 100-day SMAs is underscoring the technical bias to the downside. In the event of a breakout under the rectangle, the pair may become increasingly at risk of a material turn lower.

GBP/USD Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/AUD, GBP/CHF Charts for the Week Ahead
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/AUD, GBP/CHF Charts for the Week Ahead
2021-09-12 04:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Recovery Vulnerable – Loonie Levels
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Recovery Vulnerable – Loonie Levels
2021-09-11 20:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-09-11 12:00:00
Crypto Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and Cardano (ADA) Key Levels
Crypto Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and Cardano (ADA) Key Levels
2021-09-11 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
EUR/USD
Bearish
GBP/USD
Bullish
USD/CAD
Mixed