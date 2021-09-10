News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Aug 27, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18.
2021-09-10 13:25:00
2021-09-10 13:25:00
Nasdaq 100, USDJPY and VIX Build Pressure for Breakout Risk
2021-09-10 00:30:00
2021-09-10 00:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Sep 03, 2021 00:00 GMT when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,969.90.
2021-09-10 14:25:00
2021-09-10 14:25:00
Hang Seng Index Higher as Risk Turns On But AUD/USD Can't Catch A Bid. Where To From Here?
2021-09-10 06:34:00
2021-09-10 06:34:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Is the US Dollar's Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
2021-09-09 16:30:00
Financials and Energy Stocks May Have Upside Potential, XLF and XLE Look Attractive
2021-09-08 20:00:00
2021-09-08 20:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Near-Term Bias is Bearish, but Technical Confirmation is Needed
2021-09-10 20:00:00
2021-09-10 20:00:00
Gold Prices Pressured Near 1800, Crude Oil and Copper Capped at Chart Barriers
2021-09-10 05:00:00
2021-09-10 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD Carves September Range- Breakout Levels
2021-09-09 18:01:00
2021-09-09 18:01:00
Is the US Dollar's Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
2021-09-09 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, USDJPY and VIX Build Pressure for Breakout Risk
2021-09-10 00:30:00
2021-09-10 00:30:00
Is the US Dollar's Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
2021-09-09 16:30:00
Real Time News
  • The Dow closed below its 100-day moving average this past session. That is the first time in 215 trading days that we have closed below this trailing average. $DJIA https://t.co/X8fZLPl0jH
  • The US Dollar Index trades back above 92.60 as risk assets take a tumble into the weekend $USD $DXY https://t.co/2tKm4y4xfk
  • RT @FxWestwater: Latest #CFTC COT shows speculators' long positions in the Australian Dollar fell to the lowest since June 2020 (34,859). N…
  • US equity benchmarks continue to move lower, with S&P futures down almost 0.7%. $ES currently finding temporary support at 4,462 $ES $SPY $SPX https://t.co/7jSXcKeDVq
  • US moves toward settling steel tariff fight with offer to the EU - BBG
  • Either someone is ecstatic that they finally found their key or some person just remembered that they bought into this financial tech on a lark... https://t.co/x3wkN0ftL1
  • Looking at the social chatter around different tickers in the Wall Street Bets reddit board and $SPY volume is far outpacing (2.5 times) the second most heavily discussed ticker, $GME. Looks like the stock pickers have reverted to the generics...
  • The Japanese Yen is on the back foot as we close out the week, with equities and yields finding a lift, although, 110.00 caps upside for now in USD/JPY. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/WpY12kObRS https://t.co/Pw9MYnB426
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN -1.27% #BITCOINCASH -3.63% #ETHEREUM -3.01% #RIPPLE -1.33% #LITECOIN -2.05%
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: 75 counterparties take $1.099 trillion at Fed's fixed-rate reverse repo $USD $DXY https://t.co/5lVCsdvBmQ
Gold Price Forecast: Near-Term Bias is Bearish, but Technical Confirmation is Needed

Gold Price Forecast: Near-Term Bias is Bearish, but Technical Confirmation is Needed

Diego Colman, Market Analyst
  • After being capped by resistance near $1835, gold has trended lower, breaking below its 200-day simple moving average mid-week.
  • Theshort-term bias is slightly negative, but to see a sustained move to the downside, XAU/USD would have to pierce a key Fibonacci support in a decisive manner
  • This article outlines the key technical levels to watch out for in gold in the week ahead

Most read: Gold Prices Pressured Near 1800, Crude Oil and Copper Capped at Chart Barriers

After briefly dipping below $1700 in the first half of August, gold prices rallied substantially through early September, but buying momentum came to a screeching halt as the metal approached $1835, an area where bulls had already encountered resistance on two previous occasions (see daily chart below). From those levels, XAU/USD quickly reverted lower, falling below the 200-day simple moving average by mid-week, a development with bearish connotations according to technical analysts.

In the last couple of days, as volatility decreased, price action has become somewhat choppy and directionless, but the near-term bias remains slightly negative. However, for gold to confirm and set in motion the next leg lower, we would need to see a decisive move below $1775, a key support created by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the August/September climb. If this floor is breached in the coming days, bears could reignite selling pressure and unleash a retreat towards confluence support in the $1755/1750 region.

Although the previous case seems compelling, traders should also consider the alternative: a scenario that would invalidate the bearish narrative. That said, for bullish sentiment to gain any traction, gold would have to overtake the 200-day SMA near $1810. Should price break above this barrier, the $1835 ceiling would become the immediate upside focus. Above $1835, buying interest could accelerate, but any rallyis likely to be contained by a medium-term descending trendline, which now crosses the $1855 area.

In the week ahead, volatility in the precious metals market could increase with US August inflation and retail sales data on the economic calendar. This suggests gold could easily stage a large move and test key technical levels in the upcoming days. Price reaction around these levels could give traders important clues about XAU/USD near-term direction.

GOLD PRICE TECHNICAL CHART

Gold Chart

Source: TradingView

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

--- Written by Diego Colman, DailyFX Market Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plummets to Fibonacci Support Zone
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plummets to Fibonacci Support Zone
2021-09-05 10:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD Key Weekly Charts
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD Key Weekly Charts
2021-09-05 07:00:00
S&P 500 and FTSE 100 Forecast For The Week Ahead
S&P 500 and FTSE 100 Forecast For The Week Ahead
2021-09-04 12:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Oil Prices Test Big Levels after US Job Data (NFP) Miss Expectations
Crude Oil Outlook: Oil Prices Test Big Levels after US Job Data (NFP) Miss Expectations
2021-09-04 04:00:00
