News
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Runs into Resistance, More Gains Ahead?
2021-08-29 01:00:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Aug 04, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18.
2021-08-27 04:23:00
News
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: Downtrend Prevails Despite Best Week Since June 2020
2021-08-28 03:00:00
Oil, GameStop (GME) Soar & Jackson Hole Inflation Expectations – FinTwits Trends to Watch
2021-08-27 14:21:00
News
S&P 500 to Stay Bid as Fed Decouples Taper, Rate Hike Risk
2021-08-27 22:15:00
Peloton Shares Dip on Weak Results, Dell Technologies Posts Strong Q2 Earnings
2021-08-26 21:00:00
News
Gold Forecast: XAU Traders Eye NFPs After Jackson Hole, Kabul Attack
2021-08-28 19:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breaks Out After Powell, XAU/USD Levels
2021-08-27 20:00:00
News
Sterling (GBP) Forecast: Will Jackson Hole Prove to be a Catalyst or Snoozefest?
2021-08-27 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-08-26 15:39:00
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; Jackson Hole Preview
2021-08-26 16:05:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-26 13:00:00
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: Downtrend Getting Tested

Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: Downtrend Getting Tested

Paul Robinson, Strategist

AUD/USD Technical Outlook

  • AUD/USD trading within a downward trend/channel
  • Still room to run lower towards the big 7000 level…
  • If resistance can keep a lid on the current rise

Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: Downtrend Getting Tested

AUD/USD remains stuck within the confines of a downtrending channel that could see it hitting an important big-picture level at 7000. However, for that to happen we will need to see resistance hold in place here as it gets a thorough testing.

A channel line and the low-end of a month-long range that ended in the middle of this month are in confluence around current levels. It could offer a nice risk/reward spot for would-be shorts should we see momentum let up here soon and turn lower.

Should weakness soon set in, next up on the downside would be the recent low at 7105, but the bigger target looms at the 7000-line. It’s not just a psych level, it was validated numerous times during 2019 and 2020 (see weekly chart below).

For now, looking for a short entry looks prudent with the right price action as described above. Longs don’t hold appeal at this time as strength looks countertrend in nature.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

AUD/USD Chart

AUD/USD Weekly Chart

AUD/USD Chart

AUD/USD Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Tests Critical Support – Key Loonie Levels in Play
2021-08-28 16:00:00
DAX 30, S&P 500, and FTSE 100 Tech Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-08-28 10:00:00
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: Downtrend Prevails Despite Best Week Since June 2020
2021-08-28 03:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breaks Out After Powell, XAU/USD Levels
2021-08-27 20:00:00
