EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD Outlook - Pointing Lower as US Dollar Strength Remains in Control
2021-08-20 09:30:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-08-19 21:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
S&P 500 Increasingly an Outlier of Calm Ahead of Fed’s Jackson Hole
2021-08-21 02:31:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Rapidly Approaching Confluent Support
2021-08-20 12:30:00
Wall Street
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts: Technical Analysis, Retail Bets Flash Warnings
2021-08-20 05:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-08-20 04:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Looks Primed to Extend Monthly Losses
2021-08-20 20:00:00
Gold Price Rise Stalled as the US Dollar and Bond Yields Clash
2021-08-20 06:05:00
GBP/USD
News
GBP/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on Fed Economic Symposium
2021-08-20 16:00:00
GBP/USD Threatening to Drop Below 1.36, UK Retail Sales Drop Unexpectedly
2021-08-20 08:00:00
USD/JPY
News
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Doji at Triangle Resistance; USD/JPY Struggles Out of Wedge
2021-08-18 21:40:00
USD/JPY Rate Defends August Range as Fed Taper Talk Persists
2021-08-17 19:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Index Forecast: Technical Pullback Appears To Be Underway

Nasdaq 100 Index Forecast: Technical Pullback Appears To Be Underway

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

Nasdaq 100 index Technical Forecast: BEARISH

  • The Nasdaq 100 index brokethe 20-Day SMA line and opened the door for further losses
  • The MACD indicator trended lower, forming a bearish divergence
  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) is testing a key support level at 24,850 amid a bearish trend

Nasdaq 100 – Daily Chart

Nasdaq 100 Chart

Chart created withTradingView

The Nasdaq 100 index pulled back from all-time highs last week and entered a technical correction. Prices breached below the 20-Day SMA line, exposing the next support level at 14,400 – the 78.6% Fibonacci extension. If prices stabilize and turn higher however, 15,300 (127.2% Fibonacci extension) may be the next key resistance level to watch out for.

The MACD indicator retreated from recent highs and trended lower, forming a bearish divergence with prices. This suggests that upward momentum may be weakening. The Nasdaq 100 registered an eye-watering gain of 16.8% since the “Double Bottom” pattern formed at the end of May, rendering it susceptible to a technical pullback when profit-taking kicks in.

Hang Seng Index (HSI) – Daily Chart

Hang Seng Index Chart

Chart created withTradingView

The Hang Seng Index (HSI) fell sharply and breached a “Descending Channel” last week amid Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on the private sector. The index is testing a key support level at 24,850 – the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement. The overall trend remains bearish-biased, as suggested by the downward-sloped SMA lines. The MACD indicator formed a bearish crossover and trended lower, suggesting that selling pressure may be prevailing.

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

