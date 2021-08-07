News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will Inflation Propel US Dollar after the Strong July NFP?
2021-08-07 14:00:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Jul 22 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18.
2021-08-06 17:23:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Bull Trend in Jeopardy as Lower Highs Form
2021-08-07 03:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Torn Between Delta Variant Spread, Iran Tension
2021-08-06 07:02:00
Live Data Coverage: July US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-08-06 11:30:00
US Dollar’s Fate May Be Sealed; US NFP Around the Corner – The Macro Setup
2021-08-05 17:30:00
Gold Fundamental Forecast: XAU/USD Eyes CPI After NFP Plunge
2021-08-07 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Tanks After NFP, Trendline Tempers the Lows
2021-08-06 20:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Forecast: Waiting on Resolution of Sideways Grind
2021-08-07 19:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will Inflation Propel US Dollar after the Strong July NFP?
2021-08-07 14:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will Inflation Propel US Dollar after the Strong July NFP?
2021-08-07 14:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY
2021-08-06 17:25:00
GBP/USD Technical Forecast: Waiting on Resolution of Sideways Grind

GBP/USD Technical Forecast: Waiting on Resolution of Sideways Grind

Paul Robinson, Strategist

GBP/USD Technical Outlook

  • GBP/USD horizontal trading leaves traders waiting
  • Looking for some type of resolution soon
GBP/USD Technical Forecast: Waiting on Resolution of Sideways Grind

Cable is grinding its way sideways at the moment, leaving short-term traders with little to lean on. This could change soon, but it’s unclear yet in what direction and to what extent. There is some hesitancy to get too geared up right now given it is August, and in the absence of a major catalyst markets could stay quiet.

The 4-hr chart may provide a decent little wedge scenario with a day or two more of narrowing price action. The descending wedge below meaningful resistance around the 14000-line may mean we are in for more weakness ahead.

A clean break below 13872 is needed first before running with a more aggressive short bias. The pattern could still trigger to the top-side by breaking the falling trend-line that makes up the pattern, but GBP/USD will need to climb through 14000 if it is to have any real meaning.

In ‘wait-and-see’ mode for now, but a short-term trade may be nearing if a wedge can continue to form out and trigger with conviction.

GBP/USD 4-hr Chart

gbp/usd 4-hr chart

GBP/USD Daily Chart

gbp/usd daily chart

GBP/USD Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

