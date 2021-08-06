News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Likely to Hold its Ground in Week Ahead
2021-08-07 22:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will Inflation Propel US Dollar after the Strong July NFP?
2021-08-07 14:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Bull Trend in Jeopardy as Lower Highs Form
2021-08-07 03:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Torn Between Delta Variant Spread, Iran Tension
2021-08-06 07:02:00
Live Data Coverage: July US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-08-06 11:30:00
US Dollar's Fate May Be Sealed; US NFP Around the Corner – The Macro Setup
2021-08-05 17:30:00
Gold Fundamental Forecast: XAU/USD Eyes CPI After NFP Plunge
2021-08-07 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Tanks After NFP, Trendline Tempers the Lows
2021-08-06 20:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Forecast: Waiting on Resolution of Sideways Grind
2021-08-07 19:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will Inflation Propel US Dollar after the Strong July NFP?
2021-08-07 14:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will Inflation Propel US Dollar after the Strong July NFP?
2021-08-07 14:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY
2021-08-06 17:25:00
AUD/USD Decline Following US NFP Report Brings July Low in Focus

AUD/USD Decline Following US NFP Report Brings July Low in Focus

David Song, Strategist

Australian Dollar Talking Points

AUD/USD gives back the advance from the start of the month following the better-than-expected US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, and the exchange rate may trade to fresh yearly lows throughout the second half of 2021 there appears to be a shift in the broader trend.

Technical Forecast for Australian Dollar: Bearish

Keep in mind, a head-and-shoulders formation took shape in the first half of 2021 as AUD/USD traded to a fresh yearly low (0.7532) in April, but the exchange rate negated the key reversal pattern following the failed attempts to close below the neckline around 0.7560 (50% expansion) to 0.7570 (78.6% retracement).

Image of AUD/USD daily chart

Source: Trading View

Nevertheless, AUD/USD broke below the neckline in June to trade below the 200-Day SMA (0.7599) for the first time in over a year, with the decline in the exchange rate pushing the Relative Strength Index (RSI) into oversold territory for the first time since March 2020.

In turn, the 50-Day SMA (0.7517) has developed a negative slope in the second half of 2021, with the downward trend in the moving average casting a bearish outlook for AUD/USD as it trades to a fresh yearly low (0.7289) in July.

With that said, lack of momentum to climb back above the Fibonacci overlap around 0.7440 (23.6% expansion) to 0.7500 (50% retracement) has pushed AUD/USD below the 0.7370 (38.2% expansion) to 0.7380 (61.8% retracement) region, and failure to defend the July low (0.7289) may open up the 0.7180 (61.8% retracement) to 0.7210 (78.6% retracement) as there appears to be a shift in the broader trend.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

