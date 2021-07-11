British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will Hot Inflation Spark US Yields Again?
2021-07-10 16:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rebound Generates RSI Buy Signal
2021-07-09 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Progressive Bull Trend Confronts 6-Year Resistance: Break or Hold?
2021-07-10 04:00:00
DiDi, U.S. Treasury Yields & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-07-09 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast: "Triple Top" Warns of Pullback as Momentum Fades
2021-07-10 12:00:00
DiDi, U.S. Treasury Yields & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-07-09 15:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Forecast: Depressed Real Yields and Delta Variant Worries May Boost Bullion Prices
2021-07-11 00:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Rally Rolls On - XAU/USD Rebound or Reversal
2021-07-09 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-07-11 04:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will Hot Inflation Spark US Yields Again?
2021-07-10 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will Hot Inflation Spark US Yields Again?
2021-07-10 16:00:00
Dollar Crosses that Broke, Ranged and Loitered: USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD
2021-07-09 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Emotions are often a key driving force behind FOMO. If left unchecked, they can lead traders to neglect trading plans and exceed comfortable levels of risk. Read on and get your emotions in check here: https://t.co/eILWbFgHRE https://t.co/UEORhG9lBh
  • It was a busy week for GBP/JPY as GBP/USD showed tendencies of mean reversion. Can bulls continue to push for a larger GBP recovery? Get your GBP update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/KTo6nZApiE https://t.co/zWQvbANmEN
  • There are three major forex trading sessions which comprise the 24-hour market: the London session, the US session and the Asian session. Learn about the characteristics of each session here: https://t.co/reRmDe1Ksp https://t.co/lnHVRwyip7
  • When it comes to buying and selling forex, traders have unique styles and approaches. Learn about buying and selling forex here: https://t.co/D8DXSAdpqC https://t.co/BnWTuEu2zE
  • Implementing a trading checklist is a vital part of the trading process because it helps traders to stay disciplined, stick to the trading plan, and builds confidence. Learn how to stick to the plan, stay disciplined, and use a checklist here: https://t.co/SQUCCYRCIk https://t.co/Ldff9RAg9f
  • Gold prices may have some short-term upside potential, supported by depressed real yields in the U.S., concerns about the Covid-19 delta variant and China's slowing economy. Get your gold forecast from @DColmanFX here: https://t.co/MevCmx2h7g https://t.co/beSWvwgBS4
  • Use this technical analysis pattern recognition skills test to sharpen your knowledge: https://t.co/Qgz89PTxnu https://t.co/eqJoWfzxVp
  • Struggling to define key levels? Floor-Trader Pivots assist traders in identifying areas in a chart where price is likely to approach and can be used to set appropriate targets, while effectively managing risk. Learn how to use this indicator here: https://t.co/Ye4m1FMKUW https://t.co/4ZfxFydYJ7
  • Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY Due for Volatility -via @DailyFX Lots of event risk on the docket next week facing $USDCAD and $CADJPY. BoC & BoJ decisions, US inflation to name a few. Read my latest thoughts below. Link to Analysis - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/cad/2021/07/10/canadian-dollar-forecast-usdcad-cadjpy-due-for-volatility.html #Forex https://t.co/5T0hKXQQDc
  • What suits your style of trading stocks or commodities? Find out what are the differences in these two markets here: https://t.co/BnA07cMV0s https://t.co/vQPTq5n6EY
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP

British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

British Pound Technical Forecast: Neutral

  • It was a mean reversion type of weak for GBP/USD, with prices trading within the range produced by the prior week.
  • Matters were a bit more volatile in GBP/JPY, where an early-week drubbing found support at a big spot on the chart, after which buyers pushed for a strong Friday reversal.
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.

It was another back-and-forth week in GBP/USD, with price action respecting last week’s range and showing the heavy hand of mean reversion. After dropping Tuesday through Thursday, a strong push on Friday erased those mid-week losses for prices to put in a gain on the weekly chart. GBP/JPY, however, was a bit more volatile as an early-week spill ran into a key zone of support, after which bulls went to work on Thursday and Friday to create a sharp reversal from that area. EUR/GBP threatened a wedge break on Thursday, helped along by the ECB; but that momentum fell flat and much of the move was erased ahead of the weekly close.

The more enthralling GBP market for last week, GBP/JPY, was seeing drive from risk-off themes earlier in the week as Japanese Yen strength showed very visibly. This was, in part, helped along by the continued fall in US yields, as looked at on Thursday. This continued a theme that started on June 24th, when GBP/JPY found resistance on the underside of a trendline that had previously been supporting price for most of 2021 trade. That took place around the 155 psychological level and after that resistance inflection, bears were large and in charge, pushing all the way down to a Fibonacci level plotted around 150.87. That led into a support bounce on Thursday, followed by an aggressive bullish push on Friday.

To learn more about psychological levels, Fibonacci or Trendlines, check out DailyFX Education

GBP/JPY Daily Price Chart

British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP

Chart prepared by James Stanley; GBPJPY on Tradingview

On a shorter-term basis, that bullish run may carry some continuation potential. But, at this point, with price action having just made a lower-low, traders should look for additional confirmation of strength in the short-term trend. This can be accomplished with a higher-high (above 153.17) followed by a higher-low, and n the below chart, I look at a couple of possible areas for this to show up.

GBP/JPY Two-Hour Price Chart

British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP

Chart prepared by James Stanley; GBPJPY on Tradingview

GBP/USD: Swinging with the USD, Reversal Potential in Cable

GBP/USD found some support this week at the psychological level of 1.3750. It wasn’t without a bit of struggle, however, as a stern sell-off Tuesday-Thursday saw sellers driving. But, as USD began to pullback, GBP/USD started to push-higher and similar, albeit to a lesser degree, bulls made a noticeable mark during Friday trade.

As discussed previously, GBP/USD may be an attractive venue for themes of USD-weakness, and if we do see continued mean reversion in FX markets, the topside of GBP/USD can remain an attractive venue for that backdrop.

The next major zone of resistance beyond the 1.3900 swing high is at the 1.4000 psychological level, which offered a stern reaction when it last came into play in late-June.

GBP/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP

Chart prepared by James Stanley; GBPUSD on Tradingview

EUR/GBP Threatens Wedge Break – Backs Down

There was a bit of excitement in the normally quiet pair of EUR/GBP this week. Around the Thursday ECB rate decision, prices pushed outside of a falling wedge formation, which is often approached with the aim of bullish reversals. Price action hurriedly returned back inside of the wedge, with prices pinned down near an area of longer-term support. But, for those that are looking for strategies around GBP-weakness, this may be an area to follow as there’s a couple of different technical items pointing to a possible topside breach.

Not only do we have the build of a falling wedge along with a sticky spot of support, there’s also been a longer-term tendency towards higher-lows in the pair, evidenced by the red trendline below.

EUR/GBP Daily Price Chart

British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EURGBP on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones Forecast: "Triple Top" Warns of Pullback as Momentum Fades
Dow Jones Forecast: "Triple Top" Warns of Pullback as Momentum Fades
2021-07-10 12:00:00
Crude Oil Progressive Bull Trend Confronts 6-Year Resistance: Break or Hold?
Crude Oil Progressive Bull Trend Confronts 6-Year Resistance: Break or Hold?
2021-07-10 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Rally Rolls On - XAU/USD Rebound or Reversal
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Rally Rolls On - XAU/USD Rebound or Reversal
2021-07-09 20:00:00
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Attractive at Lower Levels
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Attractive at Lower Levels
2021-07-09 09:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
GBP/JPY
Mixed
EUR/GBP
Bearish