USD/CAD Technical Forecast: Pullback in Danger of Becoming a Reversal

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: Euro Pop Setting Up for a Drop- EUR/USD Levels
2021-06-24 17:00:00
EUR/USD Finding Short-Term Resistance Tough to Break, US Data to Drive the Next Move
2021-06-24 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC), Fed Speak & S&P 500 (SPX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-06-25 14:53:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Pullback From Peak Hinges on OPEC Meeting
2021-06-25 09:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Rebound May Lift Sentiment for Nikkei 225 and ASX 200
2021-06-25 01:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones as Reflation Trade is Put on Pause
2021-06-24 20:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Builds into Range After Fed-Fueled Fire Sale
2021-06-25 20:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Fed Speak & S&P 500 (SPX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-06-25 14:53:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Awaiting US NFP to Dictate GBP/USD Outlook
2021-06-25 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP/USD) Struggling to Regain Trend Support, US Inflation Data Nears
2021-06-25 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Looks for End-of-Week Volatility From Fed's Favorite Inflation Reading
2021-06-25 02:51:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-24 02:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • (Weekly Fundamental) Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD, S&P 500, Chinese Stocks Rise. Fedspeak, NFPs Eyed #AUD $AUDUSD #SP500 #Fed #NFPs https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/aud/2021/06/26/Australian-Dollar-Outlook-AUDUSD-SP-500-Chinese-Stocks-Rise-Fedspeak-NFPs-Eyed.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/gosifOjnKj
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/rgn8xxhmw8
  • When it comes to buying and selling forex, traders have unique styles and approaches. Learn about buying and selling forex here: https://t.co/D8DXSAdpqC https://t.co/zgF0apkA78
  • Natural gas prices have recaptured a key trendline after a major heatwave sent energy demand in the United States soaring. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/7DdcMrObKp https://t.co/dmElTEJksO
  • The US Dollar may gain versus ASEAN currencies like the Singapore Dollar, Thai Baht and Philippine Peso after the Fed projected 2 rate hikes by the end of 2023. All eyes on US PCE data. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/LaLVW8FFHI https://t.co/nT4tnqJZ8T
  • Increased rate bets following June's FOMC rate decision roiled markets, including commodities. Crude oil received a boost on Iran's election, while gold and copper look to incoming inflation data out of the US. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/iGAO4dasIU https://t.co/xGYgOuPsuu
  • The Canadian Dollar may have more room to weaken looking at a Loonie index. USD/CAD is struggling to confirm a push above the 100-day SMA, watch the 4-hour chart for near-term clues. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/ezLH8Ky4a0 https://t.co/y5d3xH4yvl
  • The Euro may be at risk as retail traders are increasing their long exposure in EUR/USD and EUR/GBP. What is the road ahead and what are key technical levels to watch out for?https://t.co/ez25EgpZPm https://t.co/5JCOIxdvTF
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilizing differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/iQL5bQPVlZ
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.21% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.13% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.12% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.08% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.03% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/9TZDET0hur
USD/CAD Technical Forecast: Pullback in Danger of Becoming a Reversal

USD/CAD Technical Forecast: Pullback in Danger of Becoming a Reversal

Paul Robinson, Strategist

CAD Technical Outlook

  • USD/CAD’s sizable pullback brings into question the upside
  • The coming days could be important to the next few weeks
Advertisement

USD/CAD Technical Forecast: Pullback in Danger of Becoming a Reversal

USD/CAD rallied fiercely post June Fed meeting, but since then it has run aground and retreated. Some backing-and-filling was expected even if higher prices were to come. But the size of the retracement is a bit concerning and we’ll need to see a firm floor soon, else the pullback could quickly morph into a new leg lower in the cycle dating to March of last year.

A break below 12252 will have the reversal play gaining more momentum and at that juncture the top of the range it broke out of at 12144 will come into focus as the next level of support. At that point, a move to a new cycle low below 12000 will become the risk.

On flip-side, higher prices are still in play but some work will need to be done. Ideally, we see the low at 12252 hold up and a firm push higher from here develop. This could begin to build a sideways pattern of consolidation that would help lead USD/CAD above the December trend-line towards 12630+.

This coming week could be a pivotal one depending on how things play out, so for the immediate future it may take a little patience before we can develop a bias with conviction in either direction.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

Please add a description for the image.

USD/CAD Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: XAU Builds into Range After Fed-Fueled Fire Sale
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Builds into Range After Fed-Fueled Fire Sale
2021-06-25 20:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Technical Forecasts for the Week Ahead
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Technical Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-06-21 17:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/AUD, EUR/GBP
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/AUD, EUR/GBP
2021-06-19 22:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Rips on Fed- Loonie Breakout Levels
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Rips on Fed- Loonie Breakout Levels
2021-06-19 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish