Nasdaq 100 Index Forecast: "Shooting Star" Warns of Pullback But Uptrend Remains Intact

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: Euro Pop Setting Up for a Drop- EUR/USD Levels
2021-06-24 17:00:00
EUR/USD Finding Short-Term Resistance Tough to Break, US Data to Drive the Next Move
2021-06-24 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC), Fed Speak & S&P 500 (SPX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-06-25 14:53:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Pullback From Peak Hinges on OPEC Meeting
2021-06-25 09:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Rebound May Lift Sentiment for Nikkei 225 and ASX 200
2021-06-25 01:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones as Reflation Trade is Put on Pause
2021-06-24 20:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Builds into Range After Fed-Fueled Fire Sale
2021-06-25 20:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Fed Speak & S&P 500 (SPX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-06-25 14:53:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Awaiting US NFP to Dictate GBP/USD Outlook
2021-06-25 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP/USD) Struggling to Regain Trend Support, US Inflation Data Nears
2021-06-25 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Looks for End-of-Week Volatility From Fed's Favorite Inflation Reading
2021-06-25 02:51:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-24 02:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Currency exchange rates are impacted by several factors. Are different world leaders a contributing factor? Find out here: https://t.co/4jsORznRTE https://t.co/ei8uo7UVGq
  • Many people are attracted to forex trading due to the amount of leverage that brokers provide. Leverage allows traders to gain more exposure in financial markets than what they are required to pay for. Learn about FX leverage here: https://t.co/BdgFmkRxVw https://t.co/0J88HNinFP
  • Trading Forex is not a shortcut to instant wealth, excessive leverage can magnify losses, and sentiment is a powerful indicator. Learn about these principles in depth here: https://t.co/lZFM8youtX https://t.co/VogqSQibEk
  • (Weekly Fundamental) Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD, S&P 500, Chinese Stocks Rise. Fedspeak, NFPs Eyed #AUD $AUDUSD #SP500 #Fed #NFPs https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/aud/2021/06/26/Australian-Dollar-Outlook-AUDUSD-SP-500-Chinese-Stocks-Rise-Fedspeak-NFPs-Eyed.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/gosifOjnKj
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/rgn8xxhmw8
  • When it comes to buying and selling forex, traders have unique styles and approaches. Learn about buying and selling forex here: https://t.co/D8DXSAdpqC https://t.co/zgF0apkA78
  • Natural gas prices have recaptured a key trendline after a major heatwave sent energy demand in the United States soaring. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/7DdcMrObKp https://t.co/dmElTEJksO
  • The US Dollar may gain versus ASEAN currencies like the Singapore Dollar, Thai Baht and Philippine Peso after the Fed projected 2 rate hikes by the end of 2023. All eyes on US PCE data. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/LaLVW8FFHI https://t.co/nT4tnqJZ8T
  • Increased rate bets following June's FOMC rate decision roiled markets, including commodities. Crude oil received a boost on Iran's election, while gold and copper look to incoming inflation data out of the US. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/iGAO4dasIU https://t.co/xGYgOuPsuu
  • The Canadian Dollar may have more room to weaken looking at a Loonie index. USD/CAD is struggling to confirm a push above the 100-day SMA, watch the 4-hour chart for near-term clues. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/ezLH8Ky4a0 https://t.co/y5d3xH4yvl
Nasdaq 100 Index Forecast: "Shooting Star" Warns of Pullback But Uptrend Remains Intact

Nasdaq 100 Index Forecast: "Shooting Star" Warns of Pullback But Uptrend Remains Intact

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

Nasdaq 100 index Technical Forecast: Bearish

  • The Nasdaq 100 index saw a “Shooting Star” candlestick forming on the daily chart
  • This may be a warning sign of a minor pullback if upward momentum is exhausted
  • The overall bullish trend remains largely intact however, and the index may head towards fresh records later on

Chart by TradingView

The Nasdaq 100 index extended higher into record territory towards the weekend, but the formation of a “Shooting Star” candlestick may flag risk of a minor technical pullback. A “Shooting Star” is a bearish candlestick that usually appears at the end of an uptrend. It has a long upper shadow, small lower shadow and a small body near the low of the day.

A “Shorting Star” is inherently bearish because it suggests that prices attempted to rise significantly during the day, but then sellers took over and pushed prices back down toward the open. Therefore it hints at strong selling pressure and indicates that profit-taking activity may have ramped up after a period of gains. Read more about this pattern by visiting DailyFX’s education portal.

The overall trend remains bullish-biased however, as the index formed consecutive higher highs and higher lows over the past few months. The index breached a key resistance level at 14,000 last week, carving a path for prices to move higher towards 14,400 and then 14,950 – the 268.1% Fibonacci extension. In the event of a near-term pullback however, prices may retreat to the 24,000 area looking for support.

The index is riding an upward trend after forming a “Double Bottom” chart pattern. A “Double Bottom” is usually found at the end of a downtrend and resembles the letter “W”, as highlighted in the chart above. It serves as a popular bullish reversal signal, suggesting that the consolidation phase following a bearish “Gartley” pattern has come to an end.

The MACD indicator breached above the neutral midpoint and is trending higher, underscoring upward momentum.

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Technical Forecast: Pullback in Danger of Becoming a Reversal
USD/CAD Technical Forecast: Pullback in Danger of Becoming a Reversal
2021-06-26 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Builds into Range After Fed-Fueled Fire Sale
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Builds into Range After Fed-Fueled Fire Sale
2021-06-25 20:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Technical Forecasts for the Week Ahead
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Technical Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-06-21 17:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/AUD, EUR/GBP
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/AUD, EUR/GBP
2021-06-19 22:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100