News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-06-04 17:13:00
Live Data Coverage: May US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-06-04 11:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Bitcoin (BTC) & AMC Rollercoaster – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-06-04 14:30:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since May 24, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,606.90.
2021-06-04 04:23:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-06-05 12:00:00
Live Data Coverage: May US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-06-04 11:45:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Snaps Four-Week Rally- XAU/USD Levels
2021-06-04 20:00:00
Live Data Coverage: May US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-06-04 11:45:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-06-04 17:13:00
Live Data Coverage: May US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-06-04 11:45:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: May US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-06-04 11:45:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-03 19:40:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Key levels in forex tend to draw attention to traders in the market. These are psychological prices which tie into the human psyche and way of thinking. Learn about psychological levels here: https://t.co/8A1QhwMVKo https://t.co/yGC3l6d5R9
  • The NFPs 'miss' this past week managed to both temper Fed taper expectations while still keep risk trends buoyant. That makes for an interest week ahead in the lead up to the FOMC decision and US CPI. My top Dollar cross to watch: still $USDCAD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/06/05/SP-500-Record-and-Dollar-Recovery-to-Lean-on-Fed-Speculation-This-Week.html https://t.co/CwAIXU37Xe
  • Becoming a forex trader means living and breathing the excitement, risk and reward of trading in the biggest and most liquid market in the world. Do you have what it takes? Read here to discover the qualities and processes it takes to build consistency: https://t.co/EfWEACQ6Cz https://t.co/bPs9x1VQuN
  • Becoming a forex trader means living and breathing the excitement, risk and reward of trading in the biggest and most liquid market in the world. Do you have what it takes? Read here to discover the qualities and processes it takes to build consistency: https://t.co/EfWEACQ6Cz https://t.co/24mIdqiUO8
  • Do you know how to properly Identify a double top formation? Double tops can enhance technical analysis when trading both forex or stocks, making the pattern highly versatile in nature. Learn more about the double top formation here: https://t.co/t9Flsqcxo9 https://t.co/rzERErePPb
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/DR2R4zDHUN
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/9S5tXIs3SX https://t.co/7rMtKrwYaY
  • A “PIP” – which stands for Point in Percentage - is the unit of measure used by forex traders to define the smallest change in value between two currencies. Learn how to understand pips in forex here: https://t.co/AfAhmIoVZv https://t.co/LdSq8vMK8m
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/Yl9vM7kO6a https://t.co/G3WikQYgck
  • The Japanese Yen remains under pressure as retail traders seem to be maintaining a net-short bias in USD/JPY and AUD/JPY. But, recent signals seem to hint that their trends may slow.Get your $USDJPY market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/x5n18Rr7GW https://t.co/hVxssaPoKf
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Indices Technical Forecast:

  • S&P 500 has the March 2020 trend-line in sight as support
  • Dow Jones continues to act the best out of the major indices
  • Nasdaq 100 weakest, has substantial trend-line support
Advertisement

S&P 500 Technical Forecast

The S&P 500 has been sluggish lately, but isn’t showing any real signs of weakness which bodes well for higher prices. Should we see some weakness from here, though, the March 2020 trend-line will quickly come into play. As long as that holds then the outlook will remain generally neutral to bullish, with the record high at 4238 next up as resistance.

To turn the outlook bearish, a break of the March 2020 trend-line will be needed first, and for things to really turn south a lower low below 4056 will need to develop. But for now, focus is on the near-term range and maintaining above the March trend-line. New Record highs may be around the bend. We could see an ascending wedge form between the long-term trend-line and record high, a development that will require a bit more backing-and-filling first.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

Please add a description for the image.

S&P 500 Chart by Tradingview

Dow Jones Technical Forecast

The Dow Jones has both the March 2020 trend-line and June 2020 slope at its feet, but will require a bit more of a drop to get there than what it will take for the S&P 500. On the top-side the record high at 35091 will be in focus as resistance.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Please add a description for the image.

Dow Jones Chart by Tradingview

Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast

The Nasdaq 100 is the weakest of the big three U.S. indices, but is trying to go through a resistance level it has been unable to take out the past couple of weeks. To get the record high at 14073 back in focus a breakout above 13814 is needed. A drop below 13458 will have the March 2020 trend-line and September slope in focus as support.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

Please add a description for the image.

Nasdaq 100 Chart by Tradingview

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Snaps Four-Week Rally- XAU/USD Levels
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Snaps Four-Week Rally- XAU/USD Levels
2021-06-04 20:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-03 14:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-01 17:45:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Plunge Pauses- USD Bears Test Yearly Support
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Plunge Pauses- USD Bears Test Yearly Support
2021-05-31 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
US 500
Mixed
Wall Street
Mixed