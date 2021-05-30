Weekly Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: Narrative Shifting, Bears Gaining Control

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Price Outlook Positive, Well Placed For More Gains
2021-05-30 04:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Inflation Fears Linger; May US NFP Due Friday
2021-05-29 16:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Crude Oil Setting Up Possible Bull Breakout
2021-05-27 19:20:00
Crude Oil Prices Drop on APAC Viral Resurgence, Iranian Supply Worries
2021-05-27 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-05-29 19:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-05-28 14:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Forecast Bright on Weak USD; Silver Eyes Multi-Year High
2021-05-29 20:00:00
Gold Technical Forecast: Higher Highs to Come if XAU Clears 1900 Level?
2021-05-28 21:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBPUSD Price Forecast: Either a New Phase of 15-Month Bull Leg or Reversal
2021-05-30 00:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Inflation Fears Linger; May US NFP Due Friday
2021-05-29 16:15:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Inflation Fears Linger; May US NFP Due Friday
2021-05-29 16:15:00
The Scary Fed Number Everyone is Talking About
2021-05-28 14:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The AB=CD pattern is simple once you know how to spot it and draw the proper Fibonacci retracements. Make your trading strategy as simple as ABCD here: https://t.co/AKmlmaSAtq https://t.co/QBiMMcvYnw
  • Use this technical analysis pattern recognition skills test to sharpen your knowledge: https://t.co/Qgz89PTxnu https://t.co/79ngZoIpIR
  • Get your snapshot update of the of market open and closing times for each major trading hub around the globe here: https://t.co/BgZLFljIhZ https://t.co/krraMg5TCa
  • What suits your style of trading stocks or commodities? Find out what are the differences in these two markets here: https://t.co/BnA07cMV0s https://t.co/SyzNkKeEKv
  • Struggling to define key levels? Floor-Trader Pivots assist traders in identifying areas in a chart where price is likely to approach and can be used to set appropriate targets, while effectively managing risk. Learn how to use this indicator here: https://t.co/Ye4m1FMKUW https://t.co/Io36O8ojyG
  • RT @FxWestwater: Hello traders! Due to the US holiday, the Weekly Commodities Trading Prep webinar will be pushed 24 hours to Wednesday 2:0…
  • Currency exchange rates are impacted by several factors. Are different world leaders a contributing factor? Find out here: https://t.co/4jsORznRTE https://t.co/KdReInYFpU
  • The London trading session accounts for around 35% of total average forex turnover*, the largest amount relative to its peers. The London forex session overlaps with the New York session. Learn about trading the London forex session here: https://t.co/dWaWQ0MK1V https://t.co/BJA2U5qSGU
  • Discover the key technical levels for AUD in Q2 with our analysts’ forecast. Download now. https://t.co/46esHJSBfN https://t.co/0h4uaxMkIW
  • #Gold may run higher if it clears the psychologically imposing 1900 level, but several other technical considerations are in play for the yellow metal. Where could $XAUUSD head next? Get your market update from @FxWestwater here: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2021/05/28/Gold-Technical-Forecast-Higher-Highs-to-Come-if-XAU-Clears-1900-Level.html?QPID=30472&CHID=9 https://t.co/YIlfjmLPcv
Weekly Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: Narrative Shifting, Bears Gaining Control

Weekly Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: Narrative Shifting, Bears Gaining Control

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Weekly Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: Narrative Shifting, Bears Gaining Control

Technical Forecast for the Australian Dollar: Bearish

  • Thanks to shifting fundamental forces – weaker commodity prices and a relatively less hawkish RBA – Aussie bears more control over price action across a number of AUD-crosses.
  • Among the three AUD-crosses discussed in this report, AUD/NZD rates have the clearest bearish technical inclination.
  • The IG Client Sentiment Index suggests that the AUD-crosses have bearish biases.

Australian Dollar Rates Week in Review

The last week of May proved mostly bearish for the Australian Dollar, with five AUD-crosses moving in favor of Australian Dollar weakness (AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD, AUD/USD, EUR/AUD, and GBP/AUD) and only two proving favorable for Aussie strength (AUD/CHF and AUD/JPY). Despite many global equity markets proving strong, the growing Australia-China trade war is proving damaging, with the latest casualties seemingly being industrial base metals (of which Australia is reliant on as its major export).

Declining commodity prices coupled with a Reserve Bank of Australia that is seemingly less hawkish than its commodity currency counterparts has set the stage for a weak start to June, where shifting narratives are beginning to give Aussie bears more control over price action across a number of AUD-crosses – and bulls are failing too.

AUD/USD RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (March 2020 to May 2021) (CHART 1)

Weekly Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: Narrative Shifting, Bears Gaining Control

The last time we checked in on AUD/USD rates, it was noted that price action was forming into “a bull flag. Accordingly, the breakout at the end of the week suggests that the period of consolidation has ended, and the prior interpretation of price action coalescing into a bull flag indeed correct. To this end, AUD/USD rates are still in the throes of the aforementioned bullish falling wedge, which eyes a return to the yearly high at 0.8007.”

The problem: AUD/USD rates never found follow-through to the topside, rendering the prior observation incorrect. Failure to gain traction outside of the bull flag produced a reversal scenario, sending AUD/USD rates back to consolidation support (not a surprise after a false breakout). But if AUD/USD rates were to lose flag support, it would also suggest that the aforementioned bullish falling wedge is no longer the primary technical thrust.

AUD/USD rates are quickly losing momentum heading into June. The pair is below its daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which is almost in bearish sequential order. Daily MACD has just started to slide below its signal line, while daily Slow Stochastics are creeping towards oversold territory. A deeper setback towards the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 high/low range at 0.7510 may begin soon.

IG Client Sentiment Index: AUD/USD RATE Forecast (May 28, 2021) (Chart 2)

Weekly Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: Narrative Shifting, Bears Gaining Control

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 57.89% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.38 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 5.57% higher than yesterday and 17.33% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.95% lower than yesterday and 9.68% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

AUD/JPY RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (MARCH 2020 to May 2021) (CHART 3)

Weekly Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: Narrative Shifting, Bears Gaining Control

AUD/JPY rates may still be consolidating in an ascending triangle, but an important development has occurred: the pair has lost its uptrend from the March and November 2020 lows. AUD/JPY rates are hugging their daily EMA envelope following a rejection of the pandemic uptrend, suggesting that a shift in momentum may be beginning. Daily MACD is flat against its signal line, while daily Slow Stochastics are rising but still below their median line. Traders may want to watch lower timeframes (e.g. 4-hour, 6-hour) for technical evidence of topping patterns early in the week.

IG Client Sentiment Index: AUD/JPY Rate Forecast (May 28, 2021) (Chart 4)

Weekly Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: Narrative Shifting, Bears Gaining Control

AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 40.71% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.46 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 6.56% lower than yesterday and 3.64% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.78% lower than yesterday and 5.68% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current AUD/JPY price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

AUD/NZD RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: WEEKLY CHART (August 2017 to May 2021) (CHART 5)

Weekly Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: Narrative Shifting, Bears Gaining Control

Among the three AUD-crosses discussed in this report, AUD/NZD rates have the clearest bearish technical inclination. The last full week of May produced a close below the rising trendline from the March and November 2020 lows, just a few weeks after establishing a lower high in 2021 relative to what was established in 2020. Combined with fundamental reasons to think that the RBA-RBNZ policy divergence has shifted in the Kiwi’s favor, AUD/NZD rates may now be in focus as a pair embarking on a longer-term decline.

Not only does the weekly chart show the critical bearish close, but it also highlights the acute shift in momentum to the downside recently. AUD/NZD rates are fully below their weekly 4-, 8-, 13-, and 26-EMA envelope, which is not yet in fully bearish sequential order. Weekly MACD is dropping towards its signal line, while weekly Slow Stochastics are accelerating towards oversold territory. AUD/NZD rates may be beginning a decline towards the late-2020 swing low near 1.0400.

CFTC COT Australian Dollar Futures Positioning (May 2020 to May 2021) (Chart 6)

Weekly Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: Narrative Shifting, Bears Gaining Control

Finally, a consideration of positioning in the futures market. According to the CFTC’s COT for the week ended May 25, speculators slightly increased their net-long Australian Dollar positioning to 3,002 contracts, up from the 2,416 net-long contracts held in the week prior. Positioning in the futures market remains rather benign, providing plenty of slack for the Australian Dollar to embark on a new trend without risk of ‘overcrowding’ in the short-term.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBPUSD Price Forecast: Either a New Phase of 15-Month Bull Leg or Reversal
GBPUSD Price Forecast: Either a New Phase of 15-Month Bull Leg or Reversal
2021-05-30 00:00:00
Weekly Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: Is the Rally Long in the Tooth?
Weekly Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: Is the Rally Long in the Tooth?
2021-05-29 14:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Hang Seng Index Forecast:
Nasdaq 100, Hang Seng Index Forecast: "Double Bottom" Signals Bullish Trend Reversal
2021-05-29 10:00:00
Gold Technical Forecast: Higher Highs to Come if XAU Clears 1900 Level?
Gold Technical Forecast: Higher Highs to Come if XAU Clears 1900 Level?
2021-05-28 21:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/CAD
AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
Bearish
AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
Bearish
EUR/AUD