News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
The Scary Fed Number Everyone is Talking About
2021-05-28 14:30:00
US Dollar Stays Strong After PCE Inflation, Spending Data
2021-05-28 13:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Crude Oil Setting Up Possible Bull Breakout
2021-05-27 19:20:00
Crude Oil Prices Drop on APAC Viral Resurgence, Iranian Supply Worries
2021-05-27 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-05-28 14:00:00
Morning Market Minutes: Bitcoin and the Knicks; Fed's RRP; US NFP Next Week
2021-05-27 15:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Technical Forecast: Higher Highs to Come if XAU Clears 1900 Level?
2021-05-28 21:00:00
Gold Price Reverses at Resistance as Rally Remains Intact
2021-05-28 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: BoE Hawks vs UK Reopening Concerns
2021-05-28 16:00:00
The Scary Fed Number Everyone is Talking About
2021-05-28 14:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
The Scary Fed Number Everyone is Talking About
2021-05-28 14:30:00
US Dollar and Yen May Rise as Meme Stocks, Coins Warn of Market Excess
2021-05-28 05:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Euro has been in a near-term uptrend since April, but momentum seems to be fading as retail traders increase upside exposure in EUR/USD. What are key levels to watch ahead? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/i6LoWzGprH https://t.co/nxgraVJgMU
  • $NZDJPY lost some momentum after breaking above an Ascending Triangle Prices turned lower, but are retesting the ceiling, so the breakout remains in play The SMAs may maintain an upside bias ahead https://t.co/JRQXatDdNc
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/TNnC5fwiSg
  • RT @FxWestwater: #Gold Technical Forecast: Higher Highs to Come if $XAU Clears 1900 Level? Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2021/05/28/Gold-Technical-Forecast-Higher-Highs-to-Come-if-XAU-Clears-1900-Level.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/55ac…
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: -0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.34% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.40% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.63% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/pmjQZueRjl
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.43% Gold: 0.39% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/O3bq8nwjct
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CAD are long at 81.71%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 77.60%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/6OyQkhiTXc
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: Biden Administration Reveals 2021-22 Budget Forecast, Lack of Growth Apparent $USD $DXY Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/05/28/Biden-Administration-Reveals-2021-22-Budget-Forecast-Lack-of-Growth-Apparent.html
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilizing differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/ubsWxU3CrO
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.03% Wall Street: -0.00% Germany 30: -0.18% France 40: -0.18% FTSE 100: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/HR7XE8X4ZG
Gold Technical Forecast: Higher Highs to Come if XAU Clears 1900 Level?

Gold Technical Forecast: Higher Highs to Come if XAU Clears 1900 Level?

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Gold Technical Forecast: Neutral

  • Gold at the psychologically imposing 1900 level after weekly gain
  • XAU/USD’s directional outlook relies on competing technical factors

Gold put in a fourth consecutive weekly gain as the yellow metal continued to strengthen with the end of the month wrapping up. XAU/USD is on track to record a monthly gain north of 7% for May, its best performance since July 2020. While the bullish action may extend into June, several technical levels are under consideration.

The primary obstacle – and the most immediate – is the psychologically imposing 1900 level. Gold has grappled with this level over the past week, but a decisive break higher is necessary before writing it off. Should that move occur, however, the round figure level may turn to support the next time gold prices swing lower.

A potentially bullish crossover between the 50-day and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) appears to be on the cards for the coming week. The 50-day (blue line on the chart) has seen a sharp rise following the bullish price action this month, which has brought it to the underbelly of the now rising 100-day SMA. Should the signal generate by making the crossover, it could inject further bullish energy into the metal.

However, since April, XAU/USD has traded within a range that has formed a Rising Wedge pattern. The technical pattern is traditionally seen as a bearish one, with a break below the pattern’s support line possibly giving way to a prolonged selloff. That said, breaching to the underside of the wedge may put an end to the recent rally. Still, the 1900 level is key to overcome for further upside. This week may be a decisive one for gold’s direction.

Gold Daily Chart

Gold SMA Cross

Chart created with TradingView

Gold TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Weekly Technical Euro Forecast: Upside Potential Persists
Weekly Technical Euro Forecast: Upside Potential Persists
2021-05-23 17:00:00
Australian Dollar Analysis: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CAD, EUR/AUD Technical Setups
Australian Dollar Analysis: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CAD, EUR/AUD Technical Setups
2021-05-23 08:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-05-23 00:00:00
Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Technical Forecasts for the Week Ahead
Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Technical Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-05-22 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed