Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CAD

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD May Struggle if Dovish ECB Talks Numb Data Reactions
2021-05-16 03:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Hinges on Treasury Yield Volatility
2021-05-14 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Crude Oil Technical Forecast – Channel Meets Big Resistance
2021-05-15 16:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as US Retail Sales Data Shapes Fed Outlook
2021-05-14 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-05-14 02:00:00
Dow Jones Analysis: Stocks Rebound From Recent Losses as Disney Earnings Disappoint
2021-05-13 20:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Fire- XAU/USD Major Breakout Awaits?
2021-05-16 00:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion Susceptible to Dovish FOMC Minutes
2021-05-15 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Outlook Throttled by Both Risk Rebound and Curbed Inflation Concerns
2021-05-15 03:37:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Hinges on Treasury Yield Volatility
2021-05-14 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Hinges on Treasury Yield Volatility
2021-05-14 23:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Eyes Retail Sales Data, Yields
2021-05-13 22:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Emotions are often a key driving force behind FOMO. If left unchecked, they can lead traders to neglect trading plans and exceed comfortable levels of risk. Read on and get your emotions in check here: https://t.co/eILWbFgHRE https://t.co/pSeSiNnmHe
  • There are three major forex trading sessions which comprise the 24-hour market: the London session, the US session and the Asian session. Learn about the characteristics of each session here: https://t.co/reRmDe1Ksp https://t.co/iVOEuK40rn
  • Implementing a trading checklist is a vital part of the trading process because it helps traders to stay disciplined, stick to the trading plan, and builds confidence. Learn how to stick to the plan, stay disciplined, and use a checklist here: https://t.co/SQUCCYRCIk https://t.co/ltEO5dpKux
  • WTI crude oil is currently trading up against major resistance via the 2019 and 2020 highs within the confines of a channel; something has to give. Get your market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/MO9foRjm2y https://t.co/YhBFdvZDEb
  • The Dow Jones and S&P 500 outlook appears bleak in the near term as retail traders increase their upside exposure. At the same time, these indices confirmed bearish technical warning signs. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/fKCHELbOxo https://t.co/eVDwmFTaIg
  • Use this technical analysis pattern recognition skills test to sharpen your knowledge: https://t.co/Qgz89PTxnu https://t.co/8B8hqHahm1
  • The US Dollar finished off an eventful week after CPI and retail sales injected volatility into markets. FOMC is now in the Greenback’s sights as taper talks linger. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here: https://t.co/MHi0lfQ93j https://t.co/4XetwYAaNd
  • Get your snapshot update of the of market open and closing times for each major trading hub around the globe here: https://t.co/BgZLFljIhZ https://t.co/ZZRLV0Wkea
  • The Nasdaq 100 index has likely formed a bearish Gartley pattern, which hints at further downside potential. Negative MACD divergence on the weekly chart suggests that upward momentum may be fading. Get your market update from @margaretyjy here: https://t.co/GkMEkVA7YR https://t.co/E1vyCMVt6K
  • Struggling to define key levels? Floor-Trader Pivots assist traders in identifying areas in a chart where price is likely to approach and can be used to set appropriate targets, while effectively managing risk. Learn how to use this indicator here: https://t.co/Ye4m1G4lMu https://t.co/2TpkkUu7Hg
Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CAD

Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CAD

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

AUD/USD Technical Forecast: Neutral

  • AUD/USD remained in range this week, even as USD-weakness came back very visibly.
  • AUD/JPY may be more accommodative for Aussie bulls while AUD/CAD could possibly be more attractive for Aussie bears.
Advertisement

The major pair of AUD/USD continues to show range-bound, mean-reverting qualities; but elsewhere trends of interest have shown up in the cross-pairs of AUD/JPY and AUD/CAD.

In AUD/USD, the week started with some excitement as the pair pushed up to a fresh two-month-high. But, a big part of this move was USD-weakness that saw many major pairs lift to a greater degree; and after resistance played-through on Tuesday and Wednesday, AUD/USD found itself back in the same range that’s been in-play since early-March.

AUD/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

AUD/USD Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; AUDUSD on Tradingview

The Big Fig Looms Ominously

AUD/USD was very strong through the first half of Q1, eventually bringing upon a test of the .8000 psychological level. This theme seemed to move similar to tech stocks in the US, with the Nasdaq 100 continue to run into mid-February trade, at which point a shift to value seemingly took place as the S&P 500 continued to show strength as the Nasdaq began to trade on its back foot.

To learn more about psychological levels, check out DailyFX Education

Nonetheless, an extremely weak US Dollar so far in Q2 has served to continue pushing many major pairs higher, AUD/USD included; and the fact that the Australian Dollar hasn’t really been able to take advantage of that move by re-testing and breaking through the .8000 handle highlights the fact that it may not be the most desirable venue for USD-short setups. Instead, AUD/USD may become enticing should USD-strength begin to show as a major trend again; with other areas carrying greater attractiveness for scenarios of USD-weakness.

Thus, the technical forecast for AUD/USD will be set to neutral for the week ahead. But, for both Aussie bulls and Aussie bears, there may be more amenable venues elsewhere, which we’ll look at below this next chart.

Technical Forecast for AUD/USD: Neutral

AUD/USD Daily Price Chart

AUD/USD Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; AUDUSD on Tradingview

AUD/JPY with Breakout Potential

I had looked at a breakout setup in AUD/JPY back in February, positioning for the 84 level to be the final target. This was largely because of some anticipated turbulence around the 85.00 psychological level, and that seems to be an issue again today with AUD/JPY price action still testing around this price.

What makes this a bit more exciting than bullish scenarios in AUD/USD above is the alignment of themes. If we are in a spot where USD-weakness continues, JPY-weakness may remain as even more forceful.

And from a technical point-of-view, AUD/JPY set a fresh three-year-high earlier this week, albeit temporarily, before buyers pulled back to find support on a rising trendline.

The technical forecast for AUD/JPY will be set to bullish for the week ahead.

Technical Forecast for AUD/JPY: Bullish

AUD/JPY Daily Price Chart

AUD/JPY Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; AUDJPY on Tradingview

AUD/CAD Bounces from Six-Month-Low, More Pain in Store?

If we’re looking for currencies that have been really strong of late, the Canadian Dollar sticks out, and it’s not without reason. The Bank of Canada became one of the first major central banks to discuss the possibility of post-pandemic policy. This is the same thing that the Fed is seemingly avoiding at every turn but, in Canada, that seems to be less of a problem.

Also helping with the CAD lift: Oil prices, which look primed for topside breakout potential. And the higher oil prices run, the more strength that may filter into the Canadian economy and, in-turn, the Canadian Dollar and this could continue to substantiate that trend in the commodity currency.

In AUD/CAD, where we can mesh up that really strong Canadian Dollar with the Aussie, the pair had just begun to bounce from freshly-established six-month-lows late this week. There is still somewhat of an oversold feel to this scenario, but there are a few areas of possible lower-high resistance that can allow for bearish trend continuation strategies. The .9500 level seems to be of importance, and this is relatively nearby.

For those looking at bearish strategies in the Australian Dollar, AUD/CAD resistance at or around that .9500 level can keep the pair as attractive.

Technical Forecast for AUD/CAD: Bearish

AUD/CAD Daily Price Chart

Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CAD

Chart prepared by James Stanley; AUDCAD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Fire- XAU/USD Major Breakout Awaits?
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Fire- XAU/USD Major Breakout Awaits?
2021-05-16 00:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Technical Forecast – Channel Meets Big Resistance
WTI Crude Oil Technical Forecast – Channel Meets Big Resistance
2021-05-15 16:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Bearish Gartley Pattern Hints at Downward Pressure
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Bearish Gartley Pattern Hints at Downward Pressure
2021-05-15 08:00:00
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecasts for the Week Ahead
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-05-10 20:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/CAD
AUD/USD
Mixed
AUD/JPY
Bearish