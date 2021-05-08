News & Analysis at your fingertips.

CAD Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Near Important Long-term Low

CAD Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Near Important Long-term Low

Paul Robinson, Strategist

CAD Technical Outlook

  • USD/CAD broke 2018 low last week
  • Could see the 2017 low in the days ahead
  • Neutral to bearish trading bias
CAD Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Very Near Important Long-Term Low

Last week, USD/CAD continued its run of weakness with only a hesitation at the 2018 low before firmly breaking it on Thursday. Looking ahead to this coming week, the 2017 low, an important multi-year low, could come into play. And early.

The 2017 low resides at 12061; a break below there will have USD/CAD at its worst levels since 2015. In the initial brush with this low, it is anticipated that some type of reaction will occur. But in the absence of a really strong reaction and hold of any initial bounce, the trading bias at best will be neutral.

For would-be shorts, there isn’t much room until we reach that low – unless you are looking for very short-term trades, then trading downside momentum may offer some opportunity. For those looking to hold for a few days or longer, risk/reward isn’t favorable at this juncture.

It will take a little work around the 2017 low to pique interest from the long-side. A strong bounce would be good for starters.

USD/CAD Weekly Chart

USD/CAD Chart

USD/CAD Daily Chart

USD/CAD Chart

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

