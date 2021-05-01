News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
News
EURUSD Posts Biggest Daily Drop in a Year - Can the Dollar Carry That Trend?
2021-05-01 02:45:00
EUR/USD Breakout Stalls as RSI Reveres Ahead of Overbought Territory
2021-04-30 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Crude Resumes Climb on Bullish Demand
2021-04-30 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Apr 14, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,317.20.
2021-04-29 15:23:00
Wall Street
Bearish
News
7 Meme Stocks Driving Markets & Making a Mark
2021-04-30 17:40:00
7 Meme Stocks Shaking Up Earnings Season
2021-04-30 12:25:00
Gold
Bullish
News
Gold Technical Forecast: XAU/USD Aims Higher as 3-Month Losing Streak Nears End
2021-04-30 20:00:00
Gold Prices May Fall as US PCE Data Sends Yields, Dollar Higher
2021-04-30 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Scottish Election Risk & BoE QE Taper, GBP Volatility Ahead
2021-04-30 15:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - GBP/USD Setting Sail Into Potential Cross-Winds
2021-04-30 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
News
JPY Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Looking to Continue Rallying
2021-05-01 02:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Little Relief After April Fed Meeting - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-29 17:52:00
Real Time News
  • $EURUSD posted its biggest daily drop in 13 months Friday with a broad Euro slide but the Dollar also saw a wide rallied. Can this type of move continue while the $SPX suffers its slowest week since Christmas 2019? My outlook for the markets next week: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/05/01/EURUSD-Posts-Biggest-Daily-Drop-in-a-Year---Can-the-Dollar-Carry-That-Trend.html https://t.co/IF3IiegncO
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/uvHDbpslbW
  • The number two trending video in Youtube is a new song with DJ Khaled, Nas and Jay-Z among others. In one of the lyrics, Nas calls himself the "Cryptocurrency Scarface". Remember year's ago a rapper (think Jay-Z) had a lyric where he said he was paid in Euros - near the top
  • The Canadian Dollar may resume its broader advance against the Japanese Yen given the less-dovish scope of the BoC compared to the BoJ now and perhaps in the long run.Get your $CAD market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/LjuvBh7pL3 https://t.co/Fhfmce2GKM
  • Gold prices have slipped lower in recent days. However, this seems to be only a temporary set-back as the long-term technical outlook continues to hint at further gains ahead. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/6Zuyx9UapR https://t.co/LWZtEx0Wgw
  • Heads Up:🇰🇷 Balance of Trade (APR) due at 00:00 GMT (15min) Previous: $4.17B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-01
  • Heads Up:🇰🇷 Exports YoY (APR) due at 00:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 44% Previous: 16.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-01
  • Bitcoin bounced off Fibonacci support to form a bullish double bottom formation. Get your $btc market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/GnzTcZUP3G https://t.co/hfCSKGHiGz
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting: Why Investors Will Care but Meme Traders Won't $BRK.A $BRK.B $GME $AMC Link: https…
  • The US Dollar may continue trading lower against ASEAN currencies, with USD/SGD and USD/THB eyeing key support ahead. USD/IDR and USD/PHP also exhibit bearish postures. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/A5n9A8NBy4 https://t.co/J7tbQLz93x
JPY Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Looking to Continue Rallying

JPY Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Looking to Continue Rallying

Paul Robinson, Strategist

JPY Technical Outlook

  • USD/JPY rising off trend-line from yearly low
  • Upward momentum may continue this week
  • 4-hr chart has a noteworthy trend-line in play
JPY Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Trying to Reassert Uptrend

The week before last, USD/JPY sank into trend-line support from the current yearly low created in January. Since then, we have seen some strong momentum develop that could continue into the week ahead.

With how USD/JPY has been trading it wouldn’t be surprising to see very shallow retracements. Looking at price action since February, it has largely been smooth in both directions. Even as such, allowing for short-term retracements may provide the best risk/reward opportunities as chasing can lead to getting chopped up on short-term shakeouts.

With that in mind, when we drop down to the 4-hr chart we can see a trend-line developing off the April low. This could act as a guide for entering on minor dips and providing a threshold from which to measure risk.

A breakdown below the daily trend-line and 10843 is needed at this point to really shake the tree on a bullish stance. Looking higher from here, the next level to keep an eye on lies just shy of the 11000 mark. But if true momentum comes in, we might not see USD/JPY suffer much of a pullback until the recent highs near 11100.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

USD/JPY Chart

USD/JPY 4-hr Chart

USD/JPY Chart

USD/JPY Charts by TradingView

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

