News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Still Constructive After Break Above 1.20
2021-04-25 00:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Outlook Mired by Failed Attempts to Test March High
2021-04-23 15:00:00
News
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Lack of Momentum to Foster Consolidation
2021-04-24 12:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Entering Make-or-Break Territory - For Bulls and Bears
2021-04-22 21:15:00
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-04-22 20:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Sink with Biden to Pitch 43.4% Capital Gains Tax
2021-04-22 17:50:00
News
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on FOMC as US 10 Year Yield Defends April Low
2021-04-24 16:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-04-23 20:00:00
News
GBP Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Bullish Above Longer-term Support
2021-04-24 20:00:00
British Pound (GBP) - Positive UK Data Releases Should Stem Any Further GBP/USD Declines
2021-04-23 09:30:00
News
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Reversal, EUR/JPY Support
2021-04-24 00:00:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-04-22 19:19:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Weakness May Find Respite in Week Ahead

US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Weakness May Find Respite in Week Ahead

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

US Dollar Technical Forecast: Bullish

  • US Dollar DXY index drops a third week, closing 0.86% lower
  • Greenback on track to continue recent trend and drop further
  • 50-day Simple Moving Average may serve as resistance above
The US Dollar moved lower for a third consecutive week, with the DXY index posting a 0.86% loss. Prices may find support at the current 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the January to March move. A bounce higher would confirm trendline support (green line) off the January low, marking a third contact point.

Greenback strength has been largely absent through April following a solid 2.59% March gain, the third straight monthly gain. Still, prices are now trending under the prior month’s opening price. A move lower would likely see a drop to the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at the 90.11 mark, just above the psychologically imposing 91 handle.

That said, a bounce higher, aided by fib and trendline support, would see DXY aim to meet an area of trendline resistance off the March swing high. The 50-day Simple Moving Average sits above if the bullish reversal takes place. Overall, the most likely path forward appears to be tilted to the downside, but price is at support, and a move higher wouldn’t be a surprise.

US Dollar DXY Daily Chart

US Dollar, DXY

Chart created with TradingView

US Dollar TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

