EUR/USD Rate Outlook Mired by Failed Attempts to Test March High
2021-04-23 15:00:00
2021-04-23 15:00:00
EUR/USD on Defense as US Dollar Firms Following Strong PMI Data
2021-04-23 14:00:00
2021-04-23 14:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Lack of Momentum to Foster Consolidation
2021-04-24 12:00:00
2021-04-24 12:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Entering Make-or-Break Territory - For Bulls and Bears
2021-04-22 21:15:00
2021-04-22 21:15:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-04-22 20:00:00
2021-04-22 20:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Sink with Biden to Pitch 43.4% Capital Gains Tax
2021-04-22 17:50:00
2021-04-22 17:50:00
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on FOMC as US 10 Year Yield Defends April Low
2021-04-24 16:00:00
2021-04-24 16:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-04-23 20:00:00
2021-04-23 20:00:00
GBP Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Bullish Above Longer-term Support
2021-04-24 20:00:00
2021-04-24 20:00:00
British Pound (GBP) - Positive UK Data Releases Should Stem Any Further GBP/USD Declines
2021-04-23 09:30:00
2021-04-23 09:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Reversal, EUR/JPY Support
2021-04-24 00:00:00
2021-04-24 00:00:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-04-22 19:19:00
2021-04-22 19:19:00
GBP Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Bullish Above Longer-term Support

Paul Robinson, Strategist

GBP Technical Outlook

  • GBP/USD broke out of bull-flag last week
  • Retracement not unexpected, within scope
  • Outlook is neutral to bullish above major trend-line
Last week, Cable broke out of a full-flag pattern that had been developing since the February high. Following this breakout we saw a sizable retracement develop, but not an unexpected occurrence given the nature of how GBP/USD often trades.

As long as the trend-line from May isn’t broken, the near to intermediate-term outlook is neutral at worst, but generally bullish. We may see another test of the nearly one-year-long trend-line, but a test would be viewed as a potentially good risk/reward opportunity to join the trend higher.

A break of the trend-line would warrant abandoning a bullish bias at the least and perhaps even turning outright bearish. We will worry about that should it happen.

For now, focus is still on the top-side. The first big level to overcome resides around the 14000 threshold. In March it proved a difficult spot for Cable to overcome once it had fallen back below it, failing to reclaim it on several occasions.

Last week the level put in yet another ceiling. A daily close above 14017 should do the trick in getting the ball rolling towards a test of the February high at 14241.

GBP/USD Daily Chart (neutral to bullish above trend-line following bull-flag breakout)

GBP/USD Chart

GBP/USD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

