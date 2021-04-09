News & Analysis at your fingertips.

GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-09 08:00:00
EUR Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-09 06:00:00
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-09 15:30:00
Gold and Crude Oil Prices May Fall into the Weekend, Eyes on US PPI after Chinese Beat
2021-04-09 05:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast for Days Ahead
2021-04-08 13:00:00
Dow Jones Holds Gain on Dovish Fed, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Trade Mixed
2021-04-08 01:00:00
Gold Technical Forecast: Double Bottom Reversal May Bolster XAU/USD Sentiment
2021-04-09 20:00:00
Gold Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-09 10:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Fundamentals Remain Positive Despite Sterling Drifting Lower
2021-04-09 16:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook - Support Under Pressure as US Dollar Firms
2021-04-09 10:45:00
USD/JPY Breakout Potential: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-09 09:00:00
Dollar Outlook Darkens As USDJPY Retreat Deepens, GBPUSD and USDCNH Stall
2021-04-09 03:00:00
Gold Technical Forecast: Double Bottom Reversal May Bolster XAU/USD Sentiment

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Gold Technical Forecast: Bullish

  • XAU/USD pivots higher, confirming a long-term trendline within its descending channel
  • Gold prices gained over the last week and now face resistance in a Double Bottom Pattern
Gold prices put in a second consecutive weekly gain, rising to the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) on Friday. April began with a supportive bounce from the lower bound of a descending channel that has been in play since August when XAU/USD made an all-time high. Consequently, that move confirmed a longer-term trendline, stemming from May 2019.

While gold prices continue to trade within the lower range of its descending channel, the path higher appears to be clearing for the yellow metal. The longer-term trendline (green line) may help guide XAU/USD higher as price action continues to develop. Breaking above the 50-day SMA may see a more pronounced run higher, perhaps putting the psychologically imposing 1,800 level on the cards for the upcoming week.

XAU/USD Daily Price Chart

Gold price chart

Chart created with TradingView

Moreover, the path higher may quickly clear if prices can defeat the neckline of a Double Bottom pattern now in play. The pattern, which appears as a W letter, is defined in gold with the neckline at 1755.50, and two bottoms - indicated by green circles on the chart. If XAU manages to break this neckline, a subsequent rally could quickly develop. Until a break above the resistance level manifests, the reversal higher is unconfirmed, and gold may trend lower if unable to do so.

Gold 8-Hour Chart - Double Bottom Pattern

XAU price chart

Chart created with TradingView

XAU/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

