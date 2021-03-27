News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR/USD) Price Outlook - Sellers Remain in Control as Support Breaks
2021-03-25 09:39:00
EURUSD Up or Down...Growth, Stimulus and Risk Trends
2021-03-25 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook Hinges on OPEC JMMC Meeting amid Rise in US Supply
2021-03-26 14:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Look Past Suez Canal Blockage, Gold May Rise on US PCE Data
2021-03-26 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-03-27 08:00:00
Dow Jones May Lead Hang Seng, ASX 200 Higher as the Fed Lifts Bank Dividend Restrictions
2021-03-26 01:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Forecast: Big Break Awaits as Gold Goes Range
2021-03-26 20:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Look Past Suez Canal Blockage, Gold May Rise on US PCE Data
2021-03-26 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP to Follow the Strong Seasonal Playbook?
2021-03-26 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Pushes Higher, EUR/GBP Eyes Multi-Month Lows
2021-03-26 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rips into Resistance- Bulls Eye 110
2021-03-27 04:00:00
S&P 500 Hits a Record High and USDJPY Tempts a Massive Pattern
2021-03-27 02:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Many people are attracted to forex trading due to the amount of leverage that brokers provide. Leverage allows traders to gain more exposure in financial markets than what they are required to pay for. Learn about FX leverage here: https://t.co/BdgFmkRxVw https://t.co/gKeoAmmwaK
  • Build your USD/JPY trading strategy by honing your trading skills. Get your free insight here: https://t.co/hgVq7LwTSH https://t.co/kIWnoQcZL9
  • A currency carry trade involves borrowing a low-yielding currency in order to buy a higher yielding currency in an attempt to profit from the interest rate differential. Find out if the carry trade suits your trading style here: https://t.co/7t4BzmLg8w https://t.co/5FNYpUr7ir
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/Yl9vM7kO6a https://t.co/k8fon6vXlw
  • Human error in the forex market is common and often leads to familiar trading mistakes. These trading mistakes crop up particularly with novice traders on a regular basis. Learn about the top ten trading mistakes and how you can avoid them here: https://t.co/i8E2AXtzF3 https://t.co/6MBZDFEXo8
  • (Weekly Outlook) Australian Dollar May Wobble if Chinese and Tech Stocks Keep Sinking #AUD $AUDUSD #Stocks https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/aud/2021/03/27/Australian-Dollar-May-Wobble-if-Chinese-and-Tech-Stocks-Keep-Sinking.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/9s1YUHcCZG
  • The Japanese Yen may continue to rebound robustly against its higher-beta counterparts, as a string of lockdowns in Europe sours market sentiment. Key levels for AUD/JPY and NZD/JPY rates. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/AtojfZ6Uq0 https://t.co/UhXduNn2fp
  • The US Dollar could gain versus Emerging Market currencies as Treasury yields rise. A softcore PCE report may cool gains, however. USD/THB and USD/PHP are eyeing central bank rate decisions. Get your $USD market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/3jBpAwvmET https://t.co/hA7CuxVz1r
  • The Japanese Yen could have some room to gain in the near-term as USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, NZD/JPY and CAD/JPY consolidate. That said, its dominant downtrend may still hold down the road. Get your $JPY market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/jFexXJCvDH https://t.co/dhITuR5Dqe
  • The DAX 30, FTSE 100 and CAC 40 may be vulnerable to losses given that retail investors are seemingly increasing upside exposure into them. What are key levels to watch? Find out here:https://t.co/5cCHwwDaUH https://t.co/MpDTer1sNa
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Indices Technical Forecast:

  • S&P 500 trying to stabilize and reassert its upward trend
  • Dow Jones maintaining, but has potentially bearish price sequence
  • Nasdaq 100 in a precarious spot, could be a bad omen for the broader market
Advertisement

S&P 500 Technical Forecast

The S&P 500 has been coming off the recent highs, but in a fairly controlled fashion as momentum has been relatively muted. Perhaps the pullback is over or very nearly so, but with the NDX looking the way it does (see below), the pullback could turn into an outright decline.

Looking lower, the first meaningful level of support clocks in by way of a pair of slopes running higher from September and November. This puts support around the 3815 mark. Looking at the top-side, the prior record high is the first and only visible level of resistance at 3893.

S&P 500 Daily Chart (slope support below)

spx

S&P 500 Chart by Tradingview

Dow Jones Technical Forecast

The Dow Jones has been the strongest of the major averages, but does have potential to validate a broader topping sequence in the form of a rising wedge. For now, the lower side of the wedge (also in confluence with the March trend-line) is viewed as trend support, but if broken then look for a larger, possibly much larger decline to unfold. Resistance currently clocks in at the old high of 33227.

Dow Jones Daily Chart (trend up, but watch for wedge break)

dow jones

Dow Jones Chart by Tradingview

Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast

The Nasdaq 100 at the moment is in a precarious position as a significant lower-high may have already been carved out at 13297. Right now the NDX has retraced about half of the rise off the monthly low, and if it can’t get into gear here soon, more momentum could kick in with risk shifting towards a visit of the 200-day MA.

If, however, the market can stave off a decline from here, then a close above 13300 will put the NDX in the driver’s seat back towards the prior record high at 13879. The next few days could prove pivotal for the not only the tech/growth heavy index, but the market as a whole.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart (lower high scenario possibly in play)

ndx

Nasdaq 100 Chart by Tradingview

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rips into Resistance- Bulls Eye 110
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rips into Resistance- Bulls Eye 110
2021-03-27 04:00:00
Gold Price Technical Forecast: Big Break Awaits as Gold Goes Range
Gold Price Technical Forecast: Big Break Awaits as Gold Goes Range
2021-03-26 20:30:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD Undeterred by FOMC– DXY Threatens Breakout
US Dollar Outlook: USD Undeterred by FOMC– DXY Threatens Breakout
2021-03-21 09:00:00
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/NZD
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/NZD
2021-03-21 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Mixed
US 500
Bullish
US Tech 100